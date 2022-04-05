Competition will make everyone better, even if there is probably just 2 legitimate openings on the active roster.

Rule 1 for NFL rookies is to never pay attention to numbers, no matter how daunting they seem.

Injuries happen. Trades happen. Opportunities happen when least expected. And whenever players get a chance to play in the preseason or even in joint practices, they're auditioning for all 32 teams, not just one.

No matter how many accomplished veterans may be ahead of them on the depth chart, someone is always watching. If they can get the job done, they will find a job.

Eventually.

Certainly that will be the case for any wide receiver the Buffalo Bills take in this year's NFL Draft to add to an already deep corps and give quarterback Josh Allen as many options as possible.

Here is a look at the Bills' depth at wide receiver heading to the Draft, which is widely considered to be teeming with plug-and-play talent that they almost certainly will tap into on the first or second day.

We start with Gabriel Davis. Drafted in the fourth round the same year they traded for Stefon Diggs, he had to wait. Then the Bills signed Emmanuel Sanders to a one-year deal last season, so Davis had to wait again.

Now, with Sanders gone and presumably not coming back, Davis finally is poised to move into a bigger role with the offense after back-to-back seasons of 35 catches as their No. 2 behind Diggs.

Davis played so well in the playoffs last January, catching eight passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns in an overtime loss at Kansas City, that it led to speculation about becoming their lead man as soon as this year.

That could only happen, obviously, if the Bills decide to move on from Diggs and his enormous salary cap hit of $17.9 million in lieu of a contract extension that also would bring that number down. For the record, a trade with a post-June 1 designation would clear $13.5 in cap space with a relatively low dead-money hit of $4.5 million, according to Over the Cap.

Although the Bills desperately need more space, they don't seem headed in that direction, despite their former general manager speculating they may have no other choice.

Doug Whaley, the Bills' general manager from 2013 until being let go right after the 2017 Draft, now is the senior vice president of player personnel for the XFL. He said in a Monday interview on Sirius XMNFL that the Bills may not be able to afford the kind of new contracts recently given to comparable receivers such as Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams, both of whom had to change teams to get paid.

Tempting as the option may be, Beane seems committed to Diggs in 2022 and beyond.

"We've had open dialogue since the season ended," Beane said at the recent NFL Meetings. "Stef and I, we've talked a couple times, and he's got a really good agent who I've dealt with before who had [former Bills QB] Tyrod [Taylor]. So we've been very open, honest with each other and, you know, I don't talk about negotiations. And so as I said a couple of weeks ago ... contracts get done when they're supposed to get done."

"... I know the media has to talk about it. It's the social media world we're in. Every time a player gets a new deal or somebody tweets something funny and you got to read into it, whatever it is, that's just part of the world around us. But I've got a great relationship with Stef, and he knows if there's ever a concern to call me directly, and I'll do the same."

Beyond Diggs and Davis are two more receivers who can do significant damage, either from the outside or the slot.

After releasing slot receiver Cole Beasley, the Bills re-signed Isaiah McKenzie for two years. Bills fans may remember how well McKenzie did in his one game filling in for Beasley at New England last December, catching 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown in a 33-21 win.

However, since that catch total was more than half of his season total, the Bills didn't want to take any chances. They also signed a much more accomplished slot receiver in Jamison Crowder, who has struggled with health issues but has 409 career receptions for 4,607 yards.

Beyond the top four, there probably are no more guaranteed spots, even though Jake Kumerow re-signed with them after an extremely productive season on special teams.

Also on the team are Marquez Stevenson, Isaiah Hodgins and Tanner Gentry.

So, peeking at the numbers, any additions to this unit will be in a legitimate competition for two active-roster spots, unless the Bills decide to keep more than six receivers.

Stevenson adds versatility because of his return ability, though neither he nor McKenzie were able to secure the punt-return job once the weather turned last season, as coach Sean McDermott felt safer going with starting safety Micah Hyde.

Look for the Bills to add a wide receiver as early as the first round, even though they might not have an immediate need.

But they need to be prepared in case Whaley turns out to be right.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.