Just because the Cleveland Browns gave six draft picks to the Houston Texans for the right to guarantee $230 million to quarterback Deshaun Watson; or wide receiver Tyreek Hill received a similarly insane guarantee of $72.2 million from the Miami Dolphins, who also gave up five draft picks just for that privilege, it doesn't mean the NFL will continue down what has been the craziest offseason path ever.

At some point, the madness will stop.

That means Buffalo Bills fans who have been hearing rumors about general manager Brandon Beane fixing to trade wide receiver Stefon Diggs instead of rewarding him with a contract extension, or the Dolphins trading for quarterback Tom Brady to pair with Hill can exhale.

Not happening. At least not this year.

Sometime soon, a carnival worker will reach up and pull the lever on the merry-go-round, grinding the ride to a stop.

The wildest part of the free-agent/trade ride likely is over in this offseason, meaning the Bills remain the favorites to win the Super Bowl, even though the gap between them and the rest of the AFC East may be closing.

This is because the Dolphins have improved immensely and the Patriots are still the Patriots and it shouldn't shock anyone if all three wind up in the playoffs.

All teams still have work to do before next month's NFL Draft.

In the Bills' case, they have just $2.7 million in salary cap space (for their top 51 players) as of Friday, according to the NFL Players Association. That won't even be be enough to get all their draft picks signed, much less all the others they will be bringing in to get their roster to the offseason limit of 90.

But there are viable options on the table for Beane, who perhaps now can turn his attention toward the contracts of Diggs and/or cornerback Tre'Davious White. Those two combine for a cap hit of more than $34 million, according to Over The Cap.

That number can be reduced by more than $13 million with extensions or restructures similar to the one he already worked out with linebacker Matt Milano, who had a portion of his salary converted to a bonus that can be prorated to spread this year's cap hit over multiple years.

Beane has gone on record more than once as not being a fan of that practice.

"The restructure is kicking the can down the road," Beane said at the NFL Scouting Combine, "and it's a necessary piece to operate and stay competitive. But the more money you kick down the road — a dollar saved today is a dollar you're going to pay tomorrow — and it's truly the credit-card philosophy. You're just pushing it off. So we've got to be creative.

"But cap strength is very important to me. ... You look at some of these teams, and every year, people are talking about it in November and December. They're $90 million over the cap going into next year. I mean, that just feels like an albatross to me. Will we ever get there? Maybe at some point. But I think our chance to sustain success is to not get in the pattern of, `oh, we're just going to restructure five guys this year, seven guys this year and we'll just keep kicking it down the road.' "

Nevertheless, he will continue to go that route when there is no other choice.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.