Bills' Backyard Ballers: 'QB Friendly' Keon Coleman Fits Josh Allen's Strength
It seems like a near-perfect match.
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen can extend plays as effectively as any NFL field general and rookie receiver Keon Coleman has thrived when playing off script.
"I know Josh is gonna be super excited to get him, and I know Keon is excited to be here," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane.
Coleman comes from Florida State, where he worked well with the mobile Jordan Travis, who was drafted by the New York Jets in Round 5.
"I've played with numerous quarterbacks that can keep plays alive," said Coleman at his introductory press conference in Orchard Park.
Allen has mastered that ability in key spots. His fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Khalil Shakir in the AFC Divisional Round this past January is a prime example. The first touchdown of the 2021 AFC Wildcard win, a flick of the wrist as Allen runs out of bounds and a tremendous catch by Dawson Knox, is another.
"You're not always open every time there's a drop back," said Coleman, who scored touchdowns on 11 of his 50 receptions in 12 games for Florida State this past season. "To be able to have the ability to stay quarterback friendly, stay on the stay same side of the field, get across the field, be in his vision, be a big target, use my size and frame to be able to shed off a defender and give him an allowable throw. Make sure you make the catches."
The 6-foot-3 Coleman, who was charged with only two drops in 87 targets, has a knack for winning contested balls.
"It's a big thing. I take pride in that. Scramble drill is an actual play," said Coleman.
The 20-year-old Coleman has the wingspan and ball skills to become a quarterback's best friend.
"This gives us another guy that Josh can trust, even if he is covered, to throw him a ball, whether it's back shoulder, whether it's a fade in the back of the end zone. If you look at his tape, you'll see all of those throws at some point," said Beane.