Bills WR Keon Coleman Highlight Reel Will Make Bills Mafia Jump Through Tables
Although he is only 20 years old, Buffalo Bills draft pick Keon Coleman is built like a man. At 6'4" 215 pounds, he could easily be mistaken for an NBA point guard.
In fact, he was recruited to Michigan State and played two seasons as a two sport athlete, playing guard under Tom Izzo and wide receiver for the Spartans football team. In 2022 at Michigan State, he was an All-Big Ten Conference Honorable Mention after leading the team with 58 receptions, 798 receiving yards (13.8 per) and 7 receiving TDs.
He transferred to Florida State for the 2023 season, where he led the Seminoles to an undefeated season, racking up 50 receptions, 658 receiving yards (13.2 per), and 11 receiving TDs.
As the below video reveals, the Bills drafted themselves a highlight reel of a receiver. Josh Allen and the Bills Mafia must be smiling.