Bills Selection WR Keon Coleman Brings Size For Josh Allen Targets
The Buffalo Bills get a wide receiver after all. The team traded down twice at the end of the first round Thursday night to end up with the 33rd pick in the draft. With that pick, the Bills selected Florida State WR Keon Coleman.
Don't be fooled by Coleman's 4.6 40, Coleman is an explosive wide receiver. He brings size and physicality to Buffalo. He's one of those receivers that you can throw the ball up in the air and trust that he'll come down with the football. He can box out defenders and put himself in good position to make the catch. And with Josh Allen throwing the football, Coleman should have plenty of chances to come down with the football.
Coleman had 11 touchdown receptions in 2023 and led the Seminoles in receiving (50 catches, 658 yards, 11 touchdowns with only two drops). The Athletic's Dane Brugler compared Coleman to Broncos WR Courtland Sutton.
So in the end, despite trading twice and seeing the Chiefs and Panthers take wide receivers, the Bills get their own to start Day 2 of the draft in Coleman.