Buffalo Bills Sign Controversial Free Agent WR following NFL Draft
It's a low risk, high reward move for the Buffalo Bills, who are adding former Detroit Lions' receiver Quintez Cephus.
Reinstated by the NFL earlier this month, Cephus was serving an indefinite suspension for impermissible gambling activities after being released by the Lions in April 2023. The League disciplined Cephus, a 2020 fifth-round draft pick, after it was determined that he wagered on NFL games during the 2022 season.
The 6-foot-1 Cephus will presumably receive the chance to earn a spot in a Bills' receivers room that lost Gabe Davis and Deonte Harty in free agency while Stefon Diggs was traded away.
Cephus never gained traction with the Lions. He made 22 appearances over a three-season span preceding his suspension. The 26-year-old receiver has accounted for 568 yards and four touchdowns on 37 career receptions. He totaled 628 offensive snaps as a Lion and ran on special teams, too.
Buffalo selected only one receiver at the 2024 NFL Draft, making Florida State's Keon Coleman the No. 33 overall pick.