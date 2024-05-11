Bills sign undrafted Buffalo native after successful rookie minicamp tryout
The Buffalo Bills have signed linebacker Joe Andreessen to a one-year contract after the defender impressed throughout the team's two-day 2024 rookie minicamp. The team announced the signing on Saturday evening.
Andreessen had been one of 26 tryout players vying for a spot on Buffalo's 90-man offseason roster at rookie minicamp. With the signing of Andreessen, the team's roster is now at 90 players.
According to the Bills' official website, Andreessen is a native of Depew, NY, a village of roughly 15,000 to the east of Buffalo proper. A local product, Andreessen played collegiate football for the University at Buffalo in the 2023 season, tallying 90 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and one sack for the Bulls.
Andreessen transferred to UB after playing parts of five seasons for the Bryant Bulldogs, a Division 1 FCS program based in Smithfield, RI. He finished his career at Bryant with 256 tackles, seven sacks, and five interceptions, earning first-team All-NEC honors twice.
He was deployed from a bevy of spots at UB, notching snaps on the defensive line and in the slot in addition to linebacker last season, per Pro Football Focus. He was also a force on special teams, particularly on punt coverage.
As a 6-foot-1 small school linebacker, Andreessen faces an uphill battle to the roster; he'll compete with the likes of fifth-round pick Edefuan Ulofoshio and free agent signing Nicholas Morrow for a depth role and a spot on special teams. There's a bit of precedent for former University at Buffalo players sticking around with the Bills; Andreessen joins Cam Lewis and Ja'Marcus Ingram as former Bulls currently on Buffalo's roster.