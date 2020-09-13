3 Keys to a Broncos' Victory Over Titans

The Denver Broncos have a record of 39-20-1 (.658) all-time in opening games, which ties the best mark in the NFL. In their first home game of the year, the Broncos are 30-7-1 (.803) all-time.

This is a team that has won its last seven season-openers at Empower Field at Mile High. Altitude and the Mile High Faithful are a big reason why opponents dread opening on the road in Denver.

But if last season proved anything about the Tennessee Titans, it was that they're as comfortable on the road as they are at home. Being able to run the ball at will is a big reason for that.

With a new era dawning in Denver, this Broncos squad could really use an opening-week victory over a tough Conference opponent. But it won't be easy, especially in the wake of losing Von Miller for the season and with Pro Bowl wideout Courtland Sutton a game-time, 50-50 decision to play.

What'll it take for Drew Lock to notch his fifth career win? Here are three keys to a Broncos' victory over the Titans in Week 1.

Control the Trenches

Derrick Henry was held to 28 yards on 15 carries (1.9 YPC) when last these two teams met in Week 6 of 2019. But this isn't the same Titans squad the Broncos shut out when last their paths met.

Both have undergone a sea change at quarterback and for all the faults of Ryan Tannehill, having the most prolific ball-carrier in the NFL allowed him to play very efficiently, especially in the play-action game.

This game will go to whichever team controls the trenches, though.

Defensively, the Broncos have to limit Henry once again. It won't be easy without Miller, as he's just as impactful in the run game as he is in pressuring the quarterback.

But stopping the run is a 'it takes a village' endeavor. The defensive line, led by a highly-motivated Jurrell Casey, has to control the point of attack so that linebackers Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell can flow to the ball and smother the carrier.

Vic Fangio's design in Week 6 last year was phenomenal and so was the execution. It'll take a similar performance to limit Henry once again. If Henry is held to 50 yards rushing or less, it's a win for Denver. But that's no mean feat.

On the other side of the ball for the Broncos, a reliable run game is a young quarterback's best friend. And the team brass sure did a number this offseason to ensure Lock has that support on the ground.

From the arrival of right guard Graham Glasgow in free agency and center Lloyd Cushenberry in the draft, to the high-dollar signing of two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon, the Broncos did much to complement Lock on the ground. Throw in a highly-motivated Phillip Lindsay entering his third year and coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons, and the Broncos' rushing attack should be formidable.

With the arrival of Jadeveon Clowney to Tennessee, the best way to neutralize his impact is to establish the ground attack. That should be Denver's first order of business on Monday night, which should open up some throwing lanes and allow Lock to make some hay in the play-action game.

What's next for the Broncos heading into Week 1? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Three Big Plays

Lock doesn't have to carry all the water with that two-headed rushing attack and a wide receiver corps still teeming with talent even without Sutton (possibly). The addition of first-rounder Jerry Jeudy and second-round wideout KJ Hamler will go a long way toward opening up Pat Shurmur's passing offense.

Hamler is still questionable for Week 1, but even if he can't go, Jeudy combined with Tim Patrick and DaeSean Hamilton, still forges a formidable wide receiver trio. Throw in tight end Noah Fant, whom almost everyone expects to take a massive Year-2 jump, and Lock will not be short of weapons in the passing game.

With the ground game producing, Lock needs to make three big plays with his arm. Whether that be in the play-action game, a downfield strike on third down, or in the red zone, with how stingy Fangio's defense is sure to be on Monday night, three big plays from the Broncos' young signal-caller will be all it takes to vanquish the Titans.

No Excuses for Rush Linebackers

No Miller? For Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed, and Jeremiah Attaochu, that has to be no problem. I don't say that to minimize the loss of Miller, because we all know his absence will be massive, but this trio of edge defenders has the talent and ability to overcome it.

Chubb said on Saturday that his surgically-repaired knee is feeling "back to normal" but I still expect him to be on a relative snap count. He'll be as active as his knee allows him to. That'll be the barometer.

But Chubb can still make an impact on a snap-share basis, especially if he's deployed primarily on third down. Meanwhile, Reed is coming off a very impressive training camp while Attaochu proved to be an excellent fit in Fangio's scheme down the stretch last year where he notched 3.5 sacks.

This trio can't let the loss of Miller be an excuse. Fangio will help them by dialing up some opportune twists and stunts — and the occasional blitz — but as a position group, the onus is on this trio to set the edge and find a way to get to Tannehill.

This trio has to combine for a minimum of two sacks. It can be done.

Bottom Line

These are my keys to victory for Denver and although I lack a crystal ball, I expect the Broncos to unlock them. After all, I predicted a 23-17 win for the Broncos in this week's Mile High Roundtable.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.