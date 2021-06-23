New Broncos Trade Proposal Emerges for Aaron Rodgers

Would this get the deal done?

Aaron Rodgers — shocker! — is the one player whom the Denver Broncos should acquire before the late July start of training camp, according to Bleacher Report.

BR's Chris Roling recently proposed the Broncos surrender a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round selection, and a 2023 first-rounder in exchange for the disenchanted Green Bay Packers quarterback.

"Consider the above offer a baseline to start a conversation, not the endpoint," Roling wrote on June 17. "If one had to guess, trading for last year's MVP, regardless of age and contract, will likely check in at three first-rounders, possibly with more added.

"The majority of the league would probably like to have Rodgers, but Denver has an even heightened sense of desperation after years of mishandling the position and needing to somehow contend in the same division as Kansas City."

Interestingly, Roling's offer differs wildly from others floated this offseason, astronomical costs to own the reigning NFL MVP. One "potential" scenario, per CBS Sports, involved Denver giving up a foundational star such as Courtland Sutton on top of three future first-round choices in a would-be blockbuster.

Not coincidentally, though, this latest trade projection comes after Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst characterized Rodgers as a "complicated fella," stoking already-raging fires between the sides. Because of that remark, league insider Jay Glazer implored interested Rodgers suitors — including the Broncos — to continue calling Gutekunst about the 37-year-old, who "still wants out. Without a doubt. Absolutely."

On June 14, KOA Radio's Benjamin Allbright reported Denver has "60-40" odds of trading for Rodgers ahead of the 2021 regular season, and that the nine-time Pro Bowler "wants to" ditch Cheesehead Land for the Mile High City.

