NFL Insider Advises Broncos on Aaron Rodgers Trade

Hope remains for the Denver Broncos in their rumored pursuit of Aaron Rodgers.

Venerable NFL insider Jay Glazer reported authoritatively Wednesday that the reigning NFL MVP "still wants out" of Green Bay, entrenched in his holdout with the only professional organization he's ever known.

"I know he still wants out. Without a doubt. Absolutely. Still wants out," Glazer said on The Pat McAfee Show, via Fox6Now.com. "They didn’t suddenly come out and insult him and say, ‘OK now it’s fixed.’"

Glazer confirmed there were a "couple teams interested" in acquiring Rodgers, though none of his suitors — the Broncos included — have floated an official offer.

"Every time somebody called the Packers, it was immediately shut down," he explained. "What these teams need to do is continue to call, continue to call. Whether it’s for him, Deshaun Watson … Continue to call to show interest, because what happens in the NFL, teams are so afraid to make the first call because they think you lose your leverage."

Glazer advised Denver (and other intrigued parties) to keep up its tenacity, as continued phone calls to the Packers' front office could convince star-crossed general manager Brian Gutekunst to simply "get rid of the headache."

Gutekunst, however, has insisted that Rodgers, a "complicated fella," will not be dealt before the 2021 regular season, despite the 37-year-old reportedly threatening to retire if his demands are not assuaged.

A June 14 report indicated the Broncos own "60-40" odds of landing Rodgers in what may go down as the biggest trade in league history.

