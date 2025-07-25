How Broncos S Brandon Jones Amazed Newcomer Talanoa Hufanga
The Denver Broncos have a storied history when it comes to the safety position. Three Broncos safeties have found their way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, while historical stalwarts like Goose Gonsoulin, Billy Thompson, Dennis Smith, and Steve Foley are in the club's Ring of Fame.
From the Super Bowl 50 squad, which featured a pair of Pro Bowlers patrolling the back end of the defense in T.J. Ward and Darian Stewart, to the decorated Justin Simmons and the fierce, hard-hitting Kareem Jackson, the Broncos' safety position has featured some iconic players over the years.
This year's duo will be newcomer Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones. Hufanga arrived this past spring on a three-year deal, while Jones did the same in 2024.
The Broncos' starting safety tandem had the entire offseason training program to get to know each other, but with training camp now in full swing, they're looking to continue building chemistry ahead of the 2025 season. Hufanga revealed on Thursday that he's studied Jones dating back to his college days, and revealed that his new partner has some serious wheels.
“I think for us, we had the same [defensive backs] coach [in college]. I watched a lot of ‘B Jones’ film throughout college, and so I already knew a lot about him, seeing the way he plays and how fast he is," Hufanga said. "He’s probably one of the fastest players on the team, and so to see him in person was just amazing."
That speed came in handy last year for Jones, who notched a whopping 115 tackles (79 solo), three interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and 10 pass break-ups. He was voted an alternate for the Pro Bowl, but having Hufanga playing alongside him this year, perhaps Jones finally gets the nod.
"The cool thing about it is the first week I got here, he’s like, ‘Hey, do you want to get work in?’ And there was no hesitation," Hufanga said of Jones. "It wasn’t like, ‘Hey, you’re on this by yourself.’ He’s like, ‘No, we’re all in this together.’ So it was really cool to see him, a veteran like that, step up to lead another vet in the right way.”
Hufanga's career began as a 2021 fifth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers. He rocketed into the stratosphere in 2022, garnering first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. Then disaster struck when he tore his ACL late in the following season.
Because Hufanga's injury was in November, he started the 2024 campaign on injured reserve. Only a couple of weeks later, he tore some ligaments in his wrist, landing back on IR. He would return to the field in December, but finished the season with only seven starts because of the injury bug.
The Broncos are betting on the worst of Hufanga's injury woes being in the rear-view. Denver's player wellness and strength and conditioning program has yielded stunning results since Sean Payton arrived as head coach in 2023, so a player like Hufanga couldn't have landed in a better place.
If he can stay healthy, Hufanga will absolutely be a core player for the Broncos defense. But he would argue that his safety partner is already a core guy.
“A core guy is doing things right every day. Guys that show up on time, are never late to meetings and doing the right stuff [with] taking care of their bodies regardless of injuries," Hufanga said. "There are core guys that lead the right way that can bring—a guy like ‘B Jones,' who is doing the right things, that’s a core guy right there. So when you build around those guys, it makes for a great place.”
Joining Hufanga in Denver is his longtime Niners teammate and locker-mater Dre Greenlaw. Like Hufanga, he's one of the NFL's best players at his position when healthy, but the injury bug has taken many a bite out of Greenlaw over the past couple of seasons.
Greenlaw is a phenomenal linebacker, and it won't take long for Broncos Country to fall in love with him. Both ex-Niners just need a little luck to stay on the field, and the rest will take care of itself.
As if written in the stars, Hufanga and Greenlaw's first preseason game as Broncos will come against the Niners on August 8. Hufanga has nothing but love for his former team and can't wait to see all of his buddies and maybe even start a joke fight with All-World left tackle Trent Williams.
“Man, it’s going to be blessed. I’m very grateful for the opportunity they gave me," Hufanga said of the Niners. "My first four years there were special. I had a lot of great moments and a lot of moments of injuries, as you talked about. For me, it was a special place in my heart. I always joke around [and] I’m going to tell Trent that I’m going to start a fight with him just for fun. [He’s] probably the last person you guys want to fight (Laughs). I’m going to tell you guys that right now, Trent Williams is not the one. All jokes aside, I’m very blessed and excited to be there.”
So far so good for Hufanga. Teamed up with Jones now in Denver, the duo has the chance to make some of their own contributions to the Broncos' iconic safety legacy.
