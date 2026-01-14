Bills vs. Broncos Odds Shift Ahead of AFC Divisional Round (Buffalo Now Underdog)

Are Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills going to close as underdogs for the second week in a row?

In the wild card round, Buffalo opened as a 1.5-point favorite against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but by the time Sunday's game kicked off, Buffalo was a 1.5-point road underdog. Allen and company covered that spread, winning outright, and they may find themselves in a similar situation in the divisional round.

On Sunday night, Buffalo was a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings on the road against the No. 1-seeded Denver Broncos in the opening odds for this AFC divisional round matchup. Even though Allen is under .500 against the spread in his playoff career, oddsmakers clearly believed in the star quarterback against a Denver team with a little less playoff experience.

However, that line has since flipped at DraftKings. As of Wednesday morning, Denver is a 1.5-point favorite in this matchup (set at +100), and it's -112 on the moneyline to win, slightly favored over Buffalo (-108).

While this isn't a huge change in the odds, it does follow a similar path to the Bills' game in the wild card round.

According to DraftKings, 63 percent of the moneyline bets in this game are on the Bills to win and 59 percent of the bets are on them to cover the 1.5-point spread. So, it's interesting that the odds moved in Denver's favor, even though the public appears to be heavily backing Allen and company.

Last season, Buffalo knocked Denver out of the playoffs in the wild card round in the No. 2 (Buffalo) vs. No. 7 (Denver) matchup. Things have shifted quite a bit this season, as the Bills are the No. 6 seed in the AFC and will be on the road for all of their playoff games.

It'll be interesting to see if the odds for this game flip again before Saturday's kickoff, as the betting market seems to be signaling that the Bills are the better team -- even though they're on the road.

