Latest Brandon Jones Injury Update Brings Clarity for the Broncos

The Denver Broncos designated two players to return from injured reserve this week in linebacker Drew Sanders and tight end Lucas Krull. Fans hoping that safety Brandon Jones might be on that list were disappointed.

As we learn more about the pectoral injury Jones suffered in Week 15, it's not looking feasible for him to return at any point this season. Broncos head coach Sean Payton settled the issue on Tuesday when he was asked whether there's a chance for Jones to return at any point.

“I don’t think so," Payton said. "I don't think so."

9NEWS ' Mike Klis provided some additional background on the Jones injury. We've known it was a pectoral issue, but Klis reported that it was not only a torn pec, but also that Jones underwent surgery to repair it.

Payton didn't express optimism about Jones returning during the postseason, but Klis reports that the Broncos are "keeping open the possibility" of him returning for Super Bowl 60, if they advance to the big game.

Jones is an integral piece to the Broncos' defense. Since joining the Broncos as a free agent in 2024, he has started 28 of 34 possible games, and he totaled 78 tackles (43 solo) this season, while picking off one pass and recovering a fumble.

P.J. Locke has started in Jones' stead since Week 16, and outside of a rough first game, which was against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he's been solid next to Talanoa Hufanga. Locke did get banged up in the season finale, but the week of rest seemed to do the trick, as he wasn't listed on the Broncos' practice report on Tuesday with any injury.

The Broncos also have an All-Pro as their No. 4 safety, although Devon Key earned that accolade for his phenomenal contributions on special teams. Key broke Keith Burns' long-held single-season franchise record for special teams tackles this season (24), posting 26.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

What it Means vs. the Bills

Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs for a gain during the fourth quarter as Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) defends in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills are coming to town on Saturday for a playoff rematch vs. the Broncos. This battle will be held in the Divisional Round this time around and at Empower Field at Mile High.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the reigning NFL MVP, and he's just as deadly with his legs as he is his arm. Last year, Allen and the Bills' rushing offense imposed their will on the Broncos, rushing for 210 yards and blowing them out of the Wildcard Round, 31-7.

The Broncos don't intend on letting that happen again. With the Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw addition (at linebacker), the Broncos' defense can go heavy and toe-to-toe with anyone, but the Bills are uniquely motivated to make the most of this playoff gauntlet that doesn't require them to go against the Kansas City Chiefs or the Baltimore Ravens, neither of which qualified for the postseason.

Instead of the established star power of Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, the Bills are faced with the second-year likes of Bo Nix and, if they made it to the AFC Championship Game, Drake Maye and the New England Patriots, in all likelihood.

Nix is out to do his part to prove that the NFL's new generation of quarterbacks is here to stay. Allen wants to capitalize and get the 'can't win the big one' monky off his back.

It's sure to be an epic throwdown at Mile High. Let's hope Locke is up for the challenge of continuing to fill in for Jones because Allen and the Bills, banged up though they are , are sure to be a tough out for the Broncos' defense.

More Must-Read Broncos-Bills Coverage