A rather large part of the high expectations for the Broncos is undoubtedly the addition of Wilson as the team's signal-caller. Anytime a top-10 player at the league's most important position is acquired, it should boost expectations and provide an immediate impact to change the direction of the franchise.

But that hasn't been the case, and Wilson's struggles have been widely criticized across the league.

In fairness, Wilson has been dealing with micro-tears in his latissimus dorsi in his throwing shoulder. This injury led him to receive a platelet-rich plasma injection following Week 5's disappointing loss.

However, there are other issues at hand with Wilson's performance that don't have anything to do with that, including misreading the defense and locking in on receivers pre-snap like we saw on the last play of the Indianapolis Colts game. That's just one example, but there have been several times Wilson has missed open receivers throughout the season.

More on that later.

Part of what makes Wilson so great as a passer is his ability to use his legs to create plays down the field, particularly coming off of play-action. When people describe Wilson's play style, they typically recall the hundreds of times he's escaped pressure and fired a moon-shot deep ball down the field.

In 2022, those plays have been few and far between. And even when Wilson does uncork a deep shot, things haven't gone according to plan.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson has only completed 52.2% of his passes coming off of play-action, which ranks 28th out of 30 quarterbacks with at least 120 pass attempts. He also ranks 12th out of 23 passers with at least 15 attempts throwing the ball 20-plus down the field, completing 34.5% of such passes.

Those numbers are a drastic drop-off of his production on such plays over the last three seasons, where Wilson completed at least 70% of his passes on play-action and 38% of passes over 20 yards in all of them.

Making matters worse is his drop-off in performance when under pressure, despite not being under pressure nearly as often as Wilson was in Seattle over the past three years. In fact, despite being pressured on 30.6% of his dropbacks this season, this is the lowest pressure rate he has faced in his entire career.

However, Wilson is only completing 46.3% of his passes when pressured and only 50% of his passes when being blitzed.

Obviously, playing under pressure is incredibly difficult. But that is something high-level quarterbacks are able to overcome to make play, especially when being blitzed. Identifying the pressure scheme coming and hitting the hot route is a staple of elite quarterback play, and Wilson simply isn't getting that done.

There's a lot more to look into than just these specific analytics, including the number of quick passing concepts being called by Hackett, the lack of designed rollout and moving pockets being called, how many open receivers have not been targeted, or the errant throws Wilson has made that have killed drives and scoring opportunities.

Regardless, Wilson simply has to start playing better and closer to the level he showed before his hand injury last season. And that needs to happen sooner rather than later.

