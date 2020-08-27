Broncos Cancel Thursday's Practice in Solidarity with NBA, Social Justice

After taking Wednesday off, the Denver Broncos were scheduled to begin the 11th practice of training camp on Thursday at 9:15 am but that didn't happen. In the wake of another police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where a Black man named Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times by police, more protests and riots have caught fire.

The NBA canceled their Wednesday night games and in solidarity with those players and social justice, the Broncos canceled Thursday's practice. Denver7's Troy Renck reports that some Broncos' players will remain at the team's facilities to discuss social justice issues.

KUSA's Mike Klis provided insight on the eight-man group who met inside the UC Health Training Center.

The Broncos called a special 8 a.m. team meeting on Thursday to discuss the latest events in the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the cancellation of sporting events and protests across the country.

Back in June, in the wake of the George Floyd killing at the hands of Minneapolis police, the Broncos led a peaceful protest march at the State Capitol, where many other protesters joined them. Black team leaders like Kareem Jackson, Von Miller, and Justin Simmons led the way with many white teammates like Drew Lock alongside to share in their peaceful protest.

It was a powerful moment and cause for reflection.

Players like Simmons have commented publicly on what the NBA players in the bubble decided to do, although, how that situation plays out remains to be seen.

The plan is for the Broncos to return to the practice field on Friday. But in these times of upheaval, there's no guarantee that happens.