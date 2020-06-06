Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

LOOK: Drew Lock Joins Broncos' Teammates in Denver Protest March

Chad Jensen

In case you missed it, there's a movement afoot in the U.S. The spirit of activism and brotherly love is in the air and it's permeating throughout all walks of society. 

If Drew Lock is indeed poised to inherit the mantle of being the Denver Broncos' franchise quarterback, he's got to lead. While most leaders lead from the front, sometimes, a leader has to take a backseat and do so from the back of the crowd. 

In the case of the peaceful Black Lives Matter protest march taking place at the Colorado state capitol on Saturday, Lock is there in support and solidarity while his African American teammates lead this one from the front. As Broncos players, coaches, and executives joined peaceful protesters, Lock was there with team PR czar Patrick Smyth alongside. 

The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala was there to snap some pics. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

This was really a collective effort by the Broncos. Outspoken black team leaders like Von Miller, Kareem Jackson, Todd Davis, and Justin Simmons were in attendance, as well as rookie first-rounder Jerry Jeudy, team President and CEO Joe Ellis, and even VP of Strategic Initiatives Brittany Bowlen. 

Lock credited Jackson and Davis for organizing the event among fellow Broncos through Zoom meetings this past week. 

"Being able to put something into action was huge for us," Lock said on Saturday, courtesy of Denver7's Troy Renck. "I know we're all getting involved. [We] got on a call with the ACLU this week to talk about a bill going forward about police reinforcement and whatnot to where it could be good for us to be going." 

Although this peaceful protest and Broncos-oriented show of solidarity with the BLM movement was pre-planned internally by key leaders, it comes on the heels of GM John Elway breaking his silence on police brutality and racism. 

This movement has the full support of the Broncos. Nothing is being swept under the rug. There is true momentum and urgency to strike while the iron is hot in terms of effectuating change.

Change is needed in a few key areas of our society in order to balance the scales and protect minority communities and make the United States even greater as a country. The activism of the Broncos will help lead the way locally and could even perhaps persuade anyone who might be on the fence to get behind the movement. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vic Fangio Issues Apology After his Controversial Remarks on the State of Racism in the NFL

Vic Fangio inadvertently stepped on a land mine on Tuesday, offending many across the NFL landscape, but he did his level-best to rectify it on Wednesday.

Chad Jensen

by

Chad Jensen

John Elway Breaks Silence with Powerful Statement on Police Brutality & Racism

John Elway isn't watching this movement from the sidelines. The Broncos' GM is getting involved.

Chad Jensen

by

BeGoodBroncos

Champ Bailey Shares Insight on Broncos' New CB Additions A.J. Bouye & Michael Ojemudia

The Hall-of-Fame cornerback recently broke his silence on what the arrival of A.J. Bouye and Michael Ojemudia mean for the Broncos.

Luke Patterson

by

ErickTrickel

ESPN Renders Questionable Stat Projection for Drew Lock's 2020 Season

Is Drew Lock fixing to blow the doors down in 2020? Not according to ESPN.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Vic Fangio Dishes on how Drew Lock has Picked up Broncos' New Scheme Without Benefit of OTAs

What has Drew Lock done to overcome the lack of OTAs this year? Especially with a new scheme to learn?

Chad Jensen

by

toddx7

Brandon McManus Petitions Broncos to Give Him the Shot at NFL-Record Field Goal

Does Brandon McManus have the leg to set a new NFL record? Probably. But that doesn't mean that he'll be easily given the chance.

KeithCummings

by

Studlee14

Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Dalton Risner | OL

After an impressive rookie showing, what's on the horizon for Dalton Risner in Year 2?

Erick Trickel

by

Denver_guy

Dre'Mont Jones is Putting in the Offseason Work to Maximize his Year 2 Jump

The Broncos need Dre'Mont Jones to take a big step forward in his second year and the young defensive lineman has tried to maximize the offseason in order to make that jump.

KeithCummings

by

EdJL

Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Kareem Jackson | DB

Coming off a very impressive first year in Denver, what can Kareem Jackson do to improve in 2020?

Erick Trickel

by

Brew77

Dalton Risner Shares Powerful Message of Support to Teammates Amid Civil Unrest

Regardless of what's happening out on America's streets right now, one thing is clear; Dalton Risner has his teammates' back.

Chad Jensen

by

DJ49