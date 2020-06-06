LOOK: Drew Lock Joins Broncos' Teammates in Denver Protest March

In case you missed it, there's a movement afoot in the U.S. The spirit of activism and brotherly love is in the air and it's permeating throughout all walks of society.

If Drew Lock is indeed poised to inherit the mantle of being the Denver Broncos' franchise quarterback, he's got to lead. While most leaders lead from the front, sometimes, a leader has to take a backseat and do so from the back of the crowd.

In the case of the peaceful Black Lives Matter protest march taking place at the Colorado state capitol on Saturday, Lock is there in support and solidarity while his African American teammates lead this one from the front. As Broncos players, coaches, and executives joined peaceful protesters, Lock was there with team PR czar Patrick Smyth alongside.

The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala was there to snap some pics.

This was really a collective effort by the Broncos. Outspoken black team leaders like Von Miller, Kareem Jackson, Todd Davis, and Justin Simmons were in attendance, as well as rookie first-rounder Jerry Jeudy, team President and CEO Joe Ellis, and even VP of Strategic Initiatives Brittany Bowlen.

Lock credited Jackson and Davis for organizing the event among fellow Broncos through Zoom meetings this past week.

"Being able to put something into action was huge for us," Lock said on Saturday, courtesy of Denver7's Troy Renck. "I know we're all getting involved. [We] got on a call with the ACLU this week to talk about a bill going forward about police reinforcement and whatnot to where it could be good for us to be going."

Although this peaceful protest and Broncos-oriented show of solidarity with the BLM movement was pre-planned internally by key leaders, it comes on the heels of GM John Elway breaking his silence on police brutality and racism.

This movement has the full support of the Broncos. Nothing is being swept under the rug. There is true momentum and urgency to strike while the iron is hot in terms of effectuating change.

Change is needed in a few key areas of our society in order to balance the scales and protect minority communities and make the United States even greater as a country. The activism of the Broncos will help lead the way locally and could even perhaps persuade anyone who might be on the fence to get behind the movement.

