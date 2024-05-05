Broncos Draft Report Card Average Based on Consensus
The draft grades are all in by now and Denver Broncos fans are aware that, while plenty of analysts liked what they saw, others had questions. But what happens when you take every analyst's opinion of the Broncos' draft haul?
How do they measure up against other teams?
FTN's Cale Clinton examined the draft grades from 25 notable NFL analysts to determine the consensus best, worst, and most polarizing draft classes. The Broncos had the fifth-worst overall draft grade, along with the third-most polarizing.
The Broncos had a grade point average of 2.564 when taking the letter grades they received from the 25 analysts, then calculating it as you would a GPA for a school report card. Denver got grades from A- from three analysts to a D from two analysts.
You may read Clinton's full analysis to look at the draft analysts he cited and his own thoughts, but it's worth noting what many Broncos fans will likely suspect: Bo Nix is the player who weighed down the grades from many analysts and made their draft class so polarizing.
Between Nix's age and some analysts having doubts that he'll make it as an NFL starter, it's not surprising that the Broncos didn't get high marks from every draft analys.
With that said, the Broncos got high marks from most analysts for their Day 3 draft haul, which included wide receiver Troy Franklin and cornerback Kris Abrams-Daine. The former unexpectedly fell down the board while the latter is thought by some to have starter potential.
While one can debate what grade the Broncos deserve for the draft class, the focus now shifts to how these players perform, particularly Nix. Regardless of what one thinks about the Nix pick, how well he fares will be a big factor in determining how good the Broncos' 2024 draft class really is in the fullness of time.
