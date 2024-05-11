LOOK: First Images of Bo Nix Throwing in Broncos Uniform
The Denver Broncos' 2024 rookie class descended on Centura Health Training Center on Friday to kick off minicamp. Included in the Broncos' rookie minicamp are the players who just got drafted, the team's college free-agent crop, a handful of incumbents who haven't accrued more than a year's worth of experience, and a few guys trying out for the team.
Bo Nix and tryout quarterback John Matocha looked sharp in the Broncos' new Midnight Navy jerseys, while the rest of the offensive players sported the new Sunset Orange designs and the defenders Summit White.
Just a couple days out from being officially assigned his lifelong No. 10 jersey, Nix is still soaking in the rookie experience at Broncos HQ.
“I’m super excited. I’ve only been here for a couple of days and can’t wait to get out and about and go see everything," Nix said after practice. "I’m super excited to be here. The city is incredible. I can’t believe I get to wear a Broncos jersey and go out there and do what so many greats have done before me. I don’t take that lightly and I’m not going to take it for granted. Pressure gives you opportunities. The more pressure and responsibility you have, the more you have to go out there and consistently earn it.”
Broncos' third-round rush linebacker Jonah Elliss has been impressed by the culture he's being grafted into.
“It’s been awesome," Elliss said. "The coaches know what they are doing and are treating us well. They’re always trying to put us first, so that’s a huge positive. The culture here already is awesome.”
Fans can get a look at a few still images from Broncos rookie minicamp, courtesy of Ben Swanson of DenverBroncos.com.
Following Saturday's practice, head coach Sean Payton detailed what the Broncos are hoping to see from the quarterbacks.
“There’s always a progression to the offense relative to what we’ve seen or what we want to implement for our team," Payton said. "Then we tweak—call it Day 1 install—is a little different than last year’s Day 1 install. In this camp, yes there would be some things that maybe we’d want to see that we saw from him within the framework of our playbook. But so much of it is huddle, snap count, break the huddle, shotgun, under center, just specifically all of that is a process. We said it to them at the start, ‘All of us are behind.’ We’re behind the team, relative to where they’re at, both from a conditioning standpoint but also mentally. We’re not going to get there in a day or two days, but the objective is to get there soon in time for training camp. So he [Nix] is handling the install well. He had a pretty good practice today, and he's grinding through it. He’s doing a pretty good job with it.”
