John Elway Sounds Off on Broncos Drafting Bo Nix
The Denver Broncos are currently convened at Centura Health Training Center for rookie minicamp. Hot on the heels of taking Oregon quarterback Bo Nix in the first round, the Broncos made short work of getting him signed.
Nix has 'secured the bag,' as it were, and got his lifelong No. 10 jersey number. And now it's all about the work.
The reactions to the Nix pick across the NFL media landscape have been mixed, but mostly negative. John Elway is a guy who knows Sean Payton and also is intimiately familiar with what it means to be the Broncos' starting quarterback in Denver, and he's all about the Nix pick.
“I’m excited about the pick,’’ Elway said via 9NEWS' Mike Klis. “I think it’s a great pick for the Broncos. As we talked about, he’s played a lot of football and won a lot of football games. And I’ve heard great things about him as a kid, too, so that’s an added plus.’’
The former Broncos GM didn't put as much focus on scouting the 2024 draft class as he did back in his front office days, but he did watch some film. Elway had a sneaking suspicion that his friend, Payton, wouldn't let Nix get past him at No. 12 overall.
“They had to get a quarterback and I liked Nix,’’ Elway told Klis. “The other kid I liked was the kid that went at 8, (Michael) Penix. Obviously, I didn’t do a lot of studying on it like I would have (as Broncos’ GM). But I watched them and both are really good players and Nix fits with what Sean likes. He’s started a lot of games, he’s athletic and makes all the throws.”
Klis tells the story of texting Elway 10 days before the draft and asking him what he predicted the Broncos to do at No. 12 overall. Klis says he eventually got a one-word response from the Duke of Denver.
"Nix," Elway replied to Klis.
Even those who've panned the Nix pick can't deny his fit with Payton. That fit could go on to accomplish big things in the Mile High City. Elway has nothing but respect and confidence in Payton's ability to develop Nix.
“Absolutely. He’s the one that’s got to mold the clay,’’ said Elway. “Sean’s got experience doing that. He knows what he wants to do, he’s very bright offensively. If Sean likes him, it’s a good fit.”
