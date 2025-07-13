ESPN Explains Why Broncos' Evan Engram Dropped Out of NFL's Top 10 TEs
One of the better offseason lists that we see around the NFL media-sphere is ESPN's because it's based on polling data from league executives, coaches, and scouts. We've seen a few Denver Broncos pop up on ESPN's 2025 lists, including right guard Quinn Meinerz most recently.
With NFL training camps rapidly approaching, ESPN's top 10 players of 2025 lists keep dropping, and conspicuously absent from the tight end group this time around is Broncos newcomer Evan Engram, who checked in at No. 9 last preseason. Engram received votes in the polling, but not enough to crack the top 10.
Here's how ESPN explained Engram's tumble.
"Engram was due some regression after his career-best 114-catch season with Jacksonville in 2023, and the injuries that were a theme of his time with the Giants (2017-21) resurfaced," ESPN wrote. "Engram missed eight games with a hamstring injury and a torn labrum, and was released by the Jags after accumulating a career-low 365 yards on 47 catches. The 30-year-old Engram was inked to a two-year, $23 million deal by Denver in March."
Nothing takes a player out of NFL relevancy like the old injury bug. And that particular form of football pestilence is something the Broncos are confident they can thwart with Engram and several free-agent signings the team made this offseason.
If the Broncos succeed, Engram is poised to rebound back into the top 10 tight ends in NFL. Not only will he work as Sean Payton's 'joker' weapon in the passing game, but he'll have an ascending Bo Nix delivering the ball as the Broncos work to exploit the mismatches Engram can create vs. opponents.
"Persistent matchup issue due to his athletic ability and explosive plays. He's gotten more polished and dependable throughout his career," an anonymous NFC executive told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Payton is still in the process of getting to know all the aspects of his new weapon's game. But what Payton has seen thus far bodes very well for Nix and the Broncos offense.
“I think there are nuances that you always discover with a player, whether he’s a rookie or he hasn’t been with you," Payton said of Engram back in June. "He has real good instincts: awareness, zone, man-to-man, that kind of thing. He’s doing well.”
Another newcomer to Denver also fell out of ESPN's top 10 players this year, and it's for the same reason: the injury bug. Safety Talanoa Hufanga is looking to climb back onto the horse in Denver.
"Hufanga was one of several key members of the 2024 49ers to have his season limited by injuries, missing 10 games due to knee, ankle and wrist problems," ESPN wrote. "The 2022 first-team All-Pro has missed major portions of the past two seasons -- a torn right ACL cost him the final 10 games of the 2023 season in San Francisco. Hufanga signed a three-year, $45 million contract with Denver in March."
Hufanga received votes in the poll, as did Denver's Brandon Jones, whom one AFC scout praised for his physicality and nose for the ball.
"Has a knack for being around the ball. Very good instincts, tough and willing tackler. Doesn't stand out athletically as elite, but he puts himself in good spots and is a very smart football player. I think he's a little underrated," a veteran AFC scout said of Jones, via ESPN.
Throw in linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and the Broncos' free-agent investments this offseason have a unique boom-or-bust propensity. If the Broncos' expertise in keeping the injury bug at bay is successful again in 2025, this team is going to be stacked.
ESPN has yet to unveil the top 10 cornerbacks, quarterbacks, wide receivers, and off-ball linebackers. But defensive tackles have been released, and absent from that list was Broncos' All-Pro Zach Allen.
"He's turned into a very good interior rusher. Does a good job of using rush patterns in [defensive coordinator] Vance [Joseph]'s scheme to set up rushes for later in the game. His run defense is inconsistent, particularly vs. 2-on-1 blocks. His experience with J.J. Watt in Arizona has truly advanced the development of his game," an NFL defensive line coach said of Allen.
It's hard to fathom why Allen wouldn't be recognized by NFL personnel. I guess he's going to have to prove himself yet again to be one of the top three players at his position.