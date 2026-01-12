Bills vs. Broncos Opening Odds for NFL Divisional Round (Denver Looking For Revenge)
The Denver Broncos enjoyed their bye week after an impressive 14-3 record in the regular season. That included going 8-1 at home, and the road to the Super Bowl goes through Mile High in the AFC.
Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills battled to take down the Jacksonville Jaguars in a back-and-forth fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. The Bills are looking for another road win this week.
This is a rematch of last year’s Wild Card Round game when the Bills blew out the Broncos 317 in Buffalo. Denver scored first in that one before Buffalo put up 31 unanswered points.
Let’s get right into the odds for Bills vs. Broncos in the NFL Divisional Round on Saturday, Jan. 17.
Bills vs. Broncos Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bills -1.5 (-105)
- Broncos +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bills -122
- Broncos +102
Total
- 46.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Despite winning the top seed in the AFC to earn the bye last week, the Broncos are slight home underdogs against the Bills.
The Bills’ moneyline odds of -122 gives them an implied probability of 54.95% to advance to the AFC Championship Game.
Can Denver Get Revenge at Home?
This isn’t the same Broncos team that was held scoreless after their first drive last year in Buffalo. Bo Nix has taken a step forward in his sophomore season, and there is a better support group around him on both sides of the football.
However, Nix and the Broncos are still unproven in the playoffs, and that’s what matters this time of year.
Having said that, it’s not as if the Bills are playoff-tested either. They’ve consistently came up short in the last half-decade, whether that be in the Divisional Round or AFC Championship Game.
The Bills were able to survive in Jacksonville, but it won’t be as easy in Denver. I’d back the Broncos as home underdogs here early in the week.
If Denver wins, it’ll host the AFC Championship Game against the winner of the other Divisional Round game in the AFC. For the Bills, a win would earn them another road game for the AFC Championship.
