NFL Divisional Round Opening Odds for Every Game (Rams, Pats, Seahawks Favored)

And then there were eight!

The divisional round of the NFL playoff is set, and there are some terrific matchups to dive into on Saturday and Sunday.

The action begins with the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen looking to continue their run from the No. 6 seed in the AFC, as they are slight moneyline underdogs against the No. 1-seeded Denver Broncos and Bo Nix.

Then, an NFC West rematch closes out Saturday's action, as the Seattle Seahawks are heavily favored to win another game over Brock Purdy and the short-handed San Francisco 49ers.

On Sunday, the New England Patriots are looking to show that they're the best team in the AFC as home favorites against the Houston Texans' No. 1 defense, while the Los Angeles Rams are the only road favorite of the week in their game against the Chicago Bears.

Here's a breakdown of the opening odds for every game

NFL Odds for Every Divisional Round Game

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saturday, Jan. 17 Games

Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos

Spread: Broncos -1.5 (-102)

Total: 46.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Buffalo actually started as a favorite in the initial line for this game, but it quickly shifted to Denver -1.5, although the moneyline for this game shows it as a toss up. The Bills are -108 on the moneyline to win sitting as very small underdogs in this playoff rematch.

Buffalo knocked Denver out of the playoffs last season in Bo Nix's rookie year, but now it has to go on the road to Denver, where the Broncos lost just one time in the regular season.

Josh Allen, who was banged up during his miraculous performance in the wild card round, will have his hands full with a Denver defense that is one of the best in the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Spread: Seahawks -7.5 (-108)

Total: 45.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

For the third time this season, the 49ers and Seahawks face off, this time with a trip to the NFC title game on the line.

San Francisco won the first meeting between these teams in Week 1, but Seattle got revenge in Week 18, winning to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Now, the 49ers are set as sizable underdogs on the road after they lost another key piece -- tight end George Kittle -- to a season-ending injury.

The 49ers upset the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild card round as 4.5-point underdogs, and they remain an explosive offense. However, Seattle held Brock Purdy and company to just three points in the Week 18 matchup.

Sunday, Jan. 18 Games

Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots

Spread: Patriots -3 (-102)

Total: 40.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Both of these teams played ugly, defensive games in the wild card round, which is a big reason why the total for this matchup is the lowest of the four divisional round matchups.

Houston turned things on in the second half to blow out the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild card round, but can it slow down MVP candidate Drake Maye?

After a couple of early turnovers against the Los Angeles Chargers, Maye settled in during his playoff debut to lead the Patriots to a 16-3 win. New England is favored in this matchup, but it does have just two wins all season against teams that are over .500.

Houston needs its No. 1 defense to carry it in this game, especially if Nico Collins (concussion) is unable to play on Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears

Spread: Rams -3.5 (-115)

Total: 50.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Sunday night's matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears has the highest total on the board, as both teams put up a ton of points in the wild card round.

The Bears are the only home underdog this week, but they have won a ton of close games this season, including a comeback win over Green Bay on Saturday. Caleb Williams shined in his playoff debut, turning in an impressive fourth quarter for Chicago.

Meanwhile, the Rams were on the ropes against the Carolina Panthers, allowing Bryce Young to throw for 264 yards. L.A. is viewed as one of the Super Bowl favorites, but the Bears should be able to move the ball in this game.

L.A. failed to cover as a big favorite in the wild card round, but can it bounce back on Sunday?

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

