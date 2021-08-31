Broncos Final Roster Cuts Tracker

Your one-stop shop for all of the Broncos' roster cuts as they happen in real time. The final 53-man roster is being shaped.

The NFL deadline to cut down from 80 players to the final 53-man roster is rapidly approaching. Teams must be down to the final 53 no later than 2 pm MDT on Tuesday, August 31.

Getting a jump on things, the Denver Broncos preempted the deadline by cutting several players on Monday night. Multiple Denver journalists have broken the news of these cuts, including 9NEWS' Mike Klis and the Denver Post's Ryan O'Halloran, as well as national insiders like Tom Pelissero.

This article will serve as our annual final cut-down tracker for Broncos Country. No need to search around the web for the latest. Just bookmark this page, or keep checking back, as we will be updating this article in real time.

Cuts

Brett Rypien | QB (Klis)

Stevie Scott III | RB

Austin Schlottmann | IOL

Drew Himmelman | OT

Austin Fort | TE

Shaun Beyer | TE

Seth Williams | WR

Tyrie Cleveland | WR

Kendall Hinton | WR

Adam Prentice | FB

Isaiah Mack | DT

Curtis Robinson | ILB

Derrek Tuszka | OLB (Klis)

Saivion Smith | CB

Mac McCain III | CB

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Analysis

Klis reported that the Broncos hope to re-sign Schlottmann, Robinson, and Fort to the practice squad if they pass through waivers unclaimed. If another NFL team puts a waiver claim in on them, though, that's all she wrote.

The Broncos waived two recent draft picks Cleveland and Williams, so it wouldn't be surprising if the team makes an effort to re-sign at least one of them to the practice squad.

Update: Klis reported the Rypien cut. Mile High Huddle expected Rypien to be waived this time around because of the cumulative experience between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. There's no need to roster Rypien when in all likelihood, he'll pass through waivers unclaimed and can be re-signed on the practice squad.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!