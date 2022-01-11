Broncos' 9 Head Coach Interviewees: Pros & Cons to Each Candidate
On Sunday, hours removed from dismissing Vic Fangio, Denver Broncos' GM George Paton vowed that he would cast a wide net in his search for the team's 18th head coach. After reports have surfaced that Paton has requested interviews with nine currently-employed head-coaching candidates, the GM appears to be a man of his word.
These are just the coaches we know about since there could be candidates whom the Broncos can interview without having to seek a team's permission. The list that Paton has assembled couldn’t be more different across all the candidates.
How well would each guy fit in Denver? What are each candidate's pros and cons?
Let's dive in.
Dan Quinn | DC | Dallas Cowboys
Quinn is the only interviewee with previous NFL head-coaching experience. In regard to 'recycled' coaches, there are two things that such a candidate should possess: some success in his previous stint and a solution to the mistakes from his prior experience.
Quinn has had success and his biggest areas for concern could be fixable with the correct approach in his second go around.
Pros
- Experience
- Coached in three Super Bowls (one as HC of Falcons, three as DC for Seahawks)
- Connects with players
- Well-liked by people who have worked with him
- Good defensive coordinator
- Turned around Dallas Cowboys defense
- High energy, which would bring a different feel from the lackluster and mild Vic Fangio
Cons
- His teams in Atlanta had the propensity to choke with the biggest being the 28-3 Super Bowl debacle
- Churned through defensive coordinators with Falcons
- After losing Kyle Shanahan to San Fran, Quinn struggled to evaluate and hire offensive coordinators even though he had Matt LaFleur as an option on the staff.
- Difficulty delegating defensive coordinator duties
Nathaniel Hackett | OC | Green Bay Packers
Hackett would be a first-time head coach as he has not been at the helm in either the NFL or college, but he does come with a bonus — a connection to Aaron Rodgers. If you're hoping the Broncos can make a trade for the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback, Hackett adds intrigue in the pursuit.
Pros
- Ties to Rodgers
- Experience at many levels across an NFL coaching staff
- Solid offensive coordinator
- Helped Blake Bortles to have a career-best season in 2015
- Reports show he is fun, has an infectious energy and connects with players
- Creative
- Good coaching lineage
Cons
- No head-coaching experience
- Speculation that his success this season has more to do with Rodgers than his coaching
- Inexperience assembling a staff
Eric Bieniemy | OC | Kansas City Chiefs
Bieniemy has been around the NFL for a long time starting as a player from 1991-99 then again as a coach beginning in 2006. He also has significant ties to Colorado as a former Buffalo player and coach.
Even with all his experience, Bieniemy has never been a head coach at the NFL or college level.
Pros
- Extensive NFL experience
- Former NFL player
- Coached in two Super Bowls as an offensive coordinator with the Chiefs
- Learned under a top-5 winningest coach in Andy Reid
- Reid coaching disciples have found success in the NFL
- Well-liked by players
Cons
- No head-coaching experience
- Has a rumored list of unsavory incidents in Colorado as a player and coach
- Is not the primary play-caller under Reid
- Inexperience assembling a staff
Jerod Mayo | ILBs Coach | New England Patriots
A bit of a surprise candidate given his lack of experience and the history that the Broncos have with hiring a coach from the Patriots organization. Mayo has not been a head coach at the NFL or college level and has only experience in the 'Patriot Way'.
Pros
- Learned under possibly the greatest coach in the history of the NFL
- Patriots have a history of success
- Former Pro Bowl player
- High energy, which would bring a different feel from the lackluster and mild Vic Fangio
Cons
- No head-coaching experience
- Knows only the Patriot Way
- History of Bill Belichick assistants failing in the NFL as head coaches (outside of Mike Vrabel)
- Lacks experience
- Inexperience assembling a staff
Kellen Moore | OC | Dallas Cowboys
Moore has shot up the head-coaching candidate boards which is a bit of a surprise given his limited experience, and his only experience coming from one organization — the Cowboys. He has no experience as a head coach at the NFL or college level.
Pros
- Offensive coordinator who calls the plays
- Creative and innovative
- Former player
- Reported to have a 'brilliant' football mind
- Cowboys offense has been spectacular this season and has improved dramatically under Moore
Cons
- No head coaching experience
- Little experience coaching
- Inexperience assembling a staff
Johnathan Gannon | DC | Philadelphia Eagles
A surprise candidate, Gannon has only one season as a coordinator and has never been a head coach at the NFL or college level. He has some ties to Denver's current offensive line coach Mike Munchak with Tennessee and Paton during his time in Minnesota.
Pros
- Defensive coordinator who call the plays
- Struggled early as Eagles coordinator, but was able to adjust and turn around the defense
- Has experience in several areas of staff, including scouting
Cons
- No head-coaching experience
- Drew ire from players due to his struggles early in the season
- Inexperience assembling a staff
Kevin O’Connell | OC | Los Angeles Rams
At first glance, this candidate would be something of a surprise, but the success that Sean McVay disciples have had recently makes O’Connell an intriguing option. However, O'Connell has no experience as a head coach at the NFL or college level.
Pros
- Part of the McVay coaching tree
- Offensive coordinator experience
- Former player
- Reported to be innovative
Cons
- No head-coaching experience
- Not the primary play-caller with the Rams, though he reportedly scripts L.A.'s first 15 plays each game
- Inexperience assembling a staff
- Only experience with a winning staff has come in the last two seasons with the Rams
Aaron Glenn | DC | Detroit Lions
Glenn is the biggest shocker on this list. He has very little coaching experience, has never been a head coach at the NFL or college level, and has not had much success in his first season as a defensive coordinator.
Pros
- Defensive coordinator who calls the plays
- Former player
- Connects with players
- Fiery demeanor, which would bring a different feel from the lackluster and mild Vic Fangio
- Learned under Sean Payton in New Orleans
- Has knowledge of NFL scouting during his time with the New York Jets
Cons
- No head-coaching experience
- Lack of overall experience
- Had very little success as the Lions defensive coordinator
- Inexperience assembling a staff
Luke Getsy | QBs Coach | Green Bay Packers
Getsy has the same intriguing bonus that Hackett possesses in his tie to Rodgers. As Rodgers' position coach, Getsy may have an inside track on any potential trade for the veteran quarterback.
The biggest issue is that Getsy has never served as a head coach at the NFL or college level.
Pros
- Ties to Rodgers
- Former player (practice squad only)
- Offensive coordinator experience (college)
- Employed as a passing game coordinator for the Packers
Cons
- No head-coaching experience
- Lacks coordinator experience at the NFL level
- Inexperience assembling a staff
UPDATE: It was just reported that Denver has requested to interview Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan. We'll have a pros and cons list on Callahan soon. Check back.
