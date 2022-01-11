Broncos' 9 Head Coach Interviewees: Pros & Cons to Each Candidate

The Broncos have requested interviews with nine NFL coaches. What are each candidate's attributes and drawbacks?

On Sunday, hours removed from dismissing Vic Fangio, Denver Broncos' GM George Paton vowed that he would cast a wide net in his search for the team's 18th head coach. After reports have surfaced that Paton has requested interviews with nine currently-employed head-coaching candidates, the GM appears to be a man of his word.

These are just the coaches we know about since there could be candidates whom the Broncos can interview without having to seek a team's permission. The list that Paton has assembled couldn’t be more different across all the candidates.

How well would each guy fit in Denver? What are each candidate's pros and cons?

Let's dive in.

Dan Quinn | DC | Dallas Cowboys

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Quinn is the only interviewee with previous NFL head-coaching experience. In regard to 'recycled' coaches, there are two things that such a candidate should possess: some success in his previous stint and a solution to the mistakes from his prior experience.

Quinn has had success and his biggest areas for concern could be fixable with the correct approach in his second go around.

Pros

Experience

Coached in three Super Bowls (one as HC of Falcons, three as DC for Seahawks)

Connects with players

Well-liked by people who have worked with him

Good defensive coordinator

Turned around Dallas Cowboys defense

High energy, which would bring a different feel from the lackluster and mild Vic Fangio

Cons

His teams in Atlanta had the propensity to choke with the biggest being the 28-3 Super Bowl debacle

Churned through defensive coordinators with Falcons

After losing Kyle Shanahan to San Fran, Quinn struggled to evaluate and hire offensive coordinators even though he had Matt LaFleur as an option on the staff.

Difficulty delegating defensive coordinator duties

Nathaniel Hackett | OC | Green Bay Packers

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Hackett would be a first-time head coach as he has not been at the helm in either the NFL or college, but he does come with a bonus — a connection to Aaron Rodgers. If you're hoping the Broncos can make a trade for the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback, Hackett adds intrigue in the pursuit.

Pros

Ties to Rodgers

Experience at many levels across an NFL coaching staff

Solid offensive coordinator

Helped Blake Bortles to have a career-best season in 2015

Reports show he is fun, has an infectious energy and connects with players

Creative

Good coaching lineage

Cons

No head-coaching experience

Speculation that his success this season has more to do with Rodgers than his coaching

Inexperience assembling a staff

Eric Bieniemy | OC | Kansas City Chiefs

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Bieniemy has been around the NFL for a long time starting as a player from 1991-99 then again as a coach beginning in 2006. He also has significant ties to Colorado as a former Buffalo player and coach.

Even with all his experience, Bieniemy has never been a head coach at the NFL or college level.

Pros

Extensive NFL experience

Former NFL player

Coached in two Super Bowls as an offensive coordinator with the Chiefs

Learned under a top-5 winningest coach in Andy Reid

Reid coaching disciples have found success in the NFL

Well-liked by players

Cons

No head-coaching experience

Has a rumored list of unsavory incidents in Colorado as a player and coach

Is not the primary play-caller under Reid

Inexperience assembling a staff

Jerod Mayo | ILBs Coach | New England Patriots

Mark Brown/Getty Images

A bit of a surprise candidate given his lack of experience and the history that the Broncos have with hiring a coach from the Patriots organization. Mayo has not been a head coach at the NFL or college level and has only experience in the 'Patriot Way'.

Pros

Learned under possibly the greatest coach in the history of the NFL

Patriots have a history of success

Former Pro Bowl player

High energy, which would bring a different feel from the lackluster and mild Vic Fangio

Cons

No head-coaching experience

Knows only the Patriot Way

History of Bill Belichick assistants failing in the NFL as head coaches (outside of Mike Vrabel)

Lacks experience

Inexperience assembling a staff

Kellen Moore | OC | Dallas Cowboys

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Moore has shot up the head-coaching candidate boards which is a bit of a surprise given his limited experience, and his only experience coming from one organization — the Cowboys. He has no experience as a head coach at the NFL or college level.

Pros

Offensive coordinator who calls the plays

Creative and innovative

Former player

Reported to have a 'brilliant' football mind

Cowboys offense has been spectacular this season and has improved dramatically under Moore

Cons

No head coaching experience

Little experience coaching

Inexperience assembling a staff

Johnathan Gannon | DC | Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A surprise candidate, Gannon has only one season as a coordinator and has never been a head coach at the NFL or college level. He has some ties to Denver's current offensive line coach Mike Munchak with Tennessee and Paton during his time in Minnesota.

Pros

Defensive coordinator who call the plays

Struggled early as Eagles coordinator, but was able to adjust and turn around the defense

Has experience in several areas of staff, including scouting

Cons

No head-coaching experience

Drew ire from players due to his struggles early in the season

Inexperience assembling a staff

Kevin O’Connell | OC | Los Angeles Rams

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

At first glance, this candidate would be something of a surprise, but the success that Sean McVay disciples have had recently makes O’Connell an intriguing option. However, O'Connell has no experience as a head coach at the NFL or college level.

Pros

Part of the McVay coaching tree

Offensive coordinator experience

Former player

Reported to be innovative

Cons

No head-coaching experience

Not the primary play-caller with the Rams, though he reportedly scripts L.A.'s first 15 plays each game

Inexperience assembling a staff

Only experience with a winning staff has come in the last two seasons with the Rams

Aaron Glenn | DC | Detroit Lions

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Glenn is the biggest shocker on this list. He has very little coaching experience, has never been a head coach at the NFL or college level, and has not had much success in his first season as a defensive coordinator.

Pros

Defensive coordinator who calls the plays

Former player

Connects with players

Fiery demeanor, which would bring a different feel from the lackluster and mild Vic Fangio

Learned under Sean Payton in New Orleans

Has knowledge of NFL scouting during his time with the New York Jets

Cons

No head-coaching experience

Lack of overall experience

Had very little success as the Lions defensive coordinator

Inexperience assembling a staff

Luke Getsy | QBs Coach | Green Bay Packers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Getsy has the same intriguing bonus that Hackett possesses in his tie to Rodgers. As Rodgers' position coach, Getsy may have an inside track on any potential trade for the veteran quarterback.

The biggest issue is that Getsy has never served as a head coach at the NFL or college level.

Pros

Ties to Rodgers

Former player (practice squad only)

Offensive coordinator experience (college)

Employed as a passing game coordinator for the Packers

Cons

No head-coaching experience

Lacks coordinator experience at the NFL level

Inexperience assembling a staff

UPDATE: It was just reported that Denver has requested to interview Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan. We'll have a pros and cons list on Callahan soon. Check back.

