The Denver Broncos have officially begun the search for the team's 18th head coach. One day removed from firing Vic Fangio, GM George Paton worked quickly to get a handful of interview requests in with multiple candidates spanning the NFL coaching ranks.

This article will serve as Mile High Huddle's head-coaching interview tracker as we piece together all the reports and rumors of the Broncos' whirlwind search. Monday saw multiple reports of Denver interview requests sprout up across the league.

Let's start with the first one reported.

Jarod Mayo | ILB Coach | New England Patriots

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, and it has since been confirmed, that the Broncos put in a request to interview Mayo. Considered to be a "dynamic" coach and a "leader of men", the former first-round linebacker and World Champion is an intriguing option at age 36. But Bill Belichick's disciples rarely succeed outside the comfy environs of New England, with the exception of Tennessee's Mike Vrabel.

Here's what MHH's Zack Kelberman reported on Mayo:

Mayo, 36 (in February), is completing his third season on Bill Belichick's staff, spearheading a position group that features former All-Pro Dont'a Hightower and leading tackler Ja'Whaun Bentley. The 2008 Defensive Rookie of the Year was a career-long Patriot and won a Super Bowl playing for Belichick. Now groomed under him, Mayo is considered a rising star in league circles, potentially the next branch to sprout from Belichick's vast coaching tree.

Dan Quinn | Defensive Coordinator | Dallas Cowboys

Ian Rapoport reported that Quinn, after all the smoke connecting Denver to Dallas' defensive coordinator, there is some fire at the base of it. Quinn leads a Cowboys defense that, to a man (purportedly), plays hard for its coach.

Quinn would be a head-coaching retread as the former Atlanta Falcons head man who led the team to its second-ever Super Bowl berth, losing in humiliating fashion to New England. Atlanta struggled after losing offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, and Quinn could do nothing to forestall his eventual dismissal.

However, despite being a defensive-minded coach, Quinn is an energetic and visionary leader whom the Broncos believe could help resuscitate this program. Paton is focused on leadership and a coach who can cultivate a winning culture and Quinn, who won a Super Bowl ring as defensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013, has those attributes in spades.

Kellen Moore | Offensive Coordinator | Dallas Cowboys

9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Denver's request to sit down with Moore. The Broncos have hired defensive-minded coaches in each of the past two cycles and most analysts believe it's time to get in line with NFL convention and bring a brilliant offensive guy to town. Moore would fit that bill, ostensibly, but he is on the young side.

At 33 years old, the Broncos wouldn't be hiring the youngest head coach in NFL history but you'd have to question Moore's youth and relative inexperience somewhat. However, he has an impressive track record in Dallas and has gotten the very best out of quarterback Dak Prescott.

As a former NFL signal-caller himself, Moore has 'QB whisperer' skins on the wall. And that will be very encouraging to fans.

Nathaniel Hackett | Offensive Coordinator | Green Bay Packers

Klis also broke the Hackett news. This could be a bit of a double-whammy hire for Denver if it meant improving the team's odds of luring Aaron Rodgers out of Green Bay.

Hackett's offense has been lauded the league over but he does have an ignominious history of being dismissed at previous offensive coordinator stops in Jacksonville and Buffalo. But he's relatively young and even if the Broncos didn't win the Rodgers sweepstakes, Hackett has some 'QB whisperer' bonafides

After all, Rodgers won his third NFL MVP award under Hackett in 2020 and is in the running to land his fourth.

Eric Bieniemy | Offensive Coordinator | Kansas City Chiefs

Rapoport broke the Bieniemy news. This hire would make a lot of sense relative to Bieniemy's Colorado ties and his offensive resume.

He's also part of the team that developed Patrick Mahomes into the juggernaut quarterback he's become. However, Bieniemy has failed to land a head-coaching job in past interview cycles despite being the offensive coordinator for one of the most innovative and most-copied schemes in the NFL.

The former CU Buffalo running back would make a lot of sense for Denver.

Note: Keep checking back to this article as we will be updating it in real-time as news of Denver's coaching search unfolds.

