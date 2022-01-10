Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Broncos Request HC Interview with Patriots ILB Coach Jerod Mayo

Mayo is considered a "name to watch" in Denver's coaching search.

The Denver Broncos are coming off two failed experiments with first-time, defensive-oriented head coaches in Vic Fangio and Vance Joseph. And the organization could be going to that well once more.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Denver has requested to interview New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for its head-coaching vacancy, the first such interview following Sunday's dismissal of Vic Fangio.

The report was confirmed by 9News insider Mike Klis, who noted that the Broncos' meeting with Mayo — "a dynamic leader of men" — likely will take place next week, per NFL rules.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Mayo, 36 (in February), is completing his third season on Bill Belichick's staff, spearheading a position group that features former All-Pro Dont'a Hightower and leading tackler Ja'Whaun Bentley. The 2008 Defensive Rookie of the Year was a career-long Patriot and won a Super Bowl playing for Belichick. Now groomed under him, Mayo is considered a rising star in league circles, potentially the next branch to sprout from Belichick's vast coaching tree.

“I definitely have aspirations to be a head coach,” Mayo said last August, via Patriot Maven. “But, right now, I’m really focused on this team. We have a great head coach here in New England, but that is the goal. I think I can do it, well, I should say, I know I can do it, I’m just waiting for my chance for it to come to fruition.”

Read More

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported Mayo as a "name to watch" for the Broncos, whose general manager, George Paton, covets leadership above all else from his next head coach.

"That’s the No. 1 trait we’re looking for," Paton said during a Jan. 9 press conference following Fangio's firing. "Obviously, we want the best football coach. I’m not worried about what side of the ball, and I’m not worried about a play caller. We want leadership. That’s our No. 1 priority.”

In addition to Mayo, the Broncos are expressed to show interest in speaking with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The team also has been linked to former Eagles HC Doug Pederson, ex-Colts HC Jim Caldwell, and Bills DC Leslie Frazier.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on the sidelines during the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
News

Broncos Head-Coaching Interview Tracker

5 minutes ago
GettyImages-1363703985
News

Report: Broncos Request HC Interview with Patriots ILB Coach Jerod Mayo

1 hour ago
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton before the game against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Projected Timeline for Broncos' Head-Coaching Hire

3 hours ago
GettyImages-1363703985
News

Report: Broncos Could Hire Patriots Coach as New HC

15 hours ago
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.
Draft

Broncos Officially Secure a Top-10 NFL Draft Pick in Wake of 7-10 Finish

17 hours ago
Drew Lock
News

GM George Paton Addresses Whether Drew Lock Factors into Potential 2022 QB Solution

21 hours ago
Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) before their game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
News

Insider Floats Five Names Broncos Could Pursue as Next Head Coach

23 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium.
News

Report: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn a 'Top Candidate' to Replace Fangio in Denver

Jan 9, 2022
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) runs the ball against Denver Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia (13) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Chiefs 28, Broncos 24: The Good, Bad, & Ugly

Jan 9, 2022