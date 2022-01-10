Report: Broncos Request HC Interview with Patriots ILB Coach Jerod Mayo

The Denver Broncos are coming off two failed experiments with first-time, defensive-oriented head coaches in Vic Fangio and Vance Joseph. And the organization could be going to that well once more.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Denver has requested to interview New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for its head-coaching vacancy, the first such interview following Sunday's dismissal of Vic Fangio.

The report was confirmed by 9News insider Mike Klis, who noted that the Broncos' meeting with Mayo — "a dynamic leader of men" — likely will take place next week, per NFL rules.

Mayo, 36 (in February), is completing his third season on Bill Belichick's staff, spearheading a position group that features former All-Pro Dont'a Hightower and leading tackler Ja'Whaun Bentley. The 2008 Defensive Rookie of the Year was a career-long Patriot and won a Super Bowl playing for Belichick. Now groomed under him, Mayo is considered a rising star in league circles, potentially the next branch to sprout from Belichick's vast coaching tree.

“I definitely have aspirations to be a head coach,” Mayo said last August, via Patriot Maven. “But, right now, I’m really focused on this team. We have a great head coach here in New England, but that is the goal. I think I can do it, well, I should say, I know I can do it, I’m just waiting for my chance for it to come to fruition.”

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported Mayo as a "name to watch" for the Broncos, whose general manager, George Paton, covets leadership above all else from his next head coach.

"That’s the No. 1 trait we’re looking for," Paton said during a Jan. 9 press conference following Fangio's firing. "Obviously, we want the best football coach. I’m not worried about what side of the ball, and I’m not worried about a play caller. We want leadership. That’s our No. 1 priority.”

In addition to Mayo, the Broncos are expressed to show interest in speaking with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The team also has been linked to former Eagles HC Doug Pederson, ex-Colts HC Jim Caldwell, and Bills DC Leslie Frazier.

