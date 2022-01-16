Skip to main content

Broncos' GM George Paton 'Pleased' with Results of First 3 HC Interviews

George Paton broke his silence after completing three head-coaching interviews.

The Denver Broncos' head-coach hiring committee — including GM George Paton, V.P. of player personnel Darren Mougey, V.P. of football administration Rich Hurtado, executive director of football operations Kelly Kleine, V.P. of player development Ray Jackson, and V.P. chief communications officer Patrick Smyth —returned from its trip to Wisconsin on Saturday. 

After interviewing Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Thursday, Denver's brain trust, led by Paton, conducted a pair of interviews in Green Bay, sitting down with Packers' offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and the team's QBs coach Luke Getsy. Upon returning to the Mile High City, for the first time since the Broncos' head-coach interviews began, Paton broke his silence by providing an update to 9NEWS' Mike Klis

"We’re pleased with how the process has started," Paton told 9NEWS. "We had three great candidates, three great interviews. They were all smart, had a lot of great ideas. A lot of great information. The league is in good hands with coaches like this."

True to his word, Paton has cast a very wide net in search of Denver's 18th head coach all-time. The Broncos reportedly have seven additional candidates they plan to interview, including the perceived 'favorite' for the job — Dan Quinn, currently Dallas' defensive coordinator. 

Part of the purpose of Paton's comprehensive strategy is to glean as much as possible on how different teams and coaches are approaching critical issues in the modern NFL. It's almost like a kind of football espionage, but with a more direct purpose of hiring a head coach. 

Few believe that Paton truly expected a position coach, like Getsy, to win him over for the head-coaching job in Denver, but the interview request was made because 1.) the GM remains open to the possibility of being blown away and 2.) if the Broncos were to hire Hackett, getting a sit-down with his QBs coach would give the hiring committee a feel for how he might do as an offensive coordinator for the Orange and Blue. 

If Klis is right, the Broncos' top offseason priority is finding a way to wrest Aaron Rodgers away from Green Bay's grasp. Hiring away Rodgers' top-two coaches would be a big advantage over any other potential trade suitors for the three-time MVP's services. 

Following those breadcrumbs, one can begin to see Paton's meta-vision take shape. It'll be interesting to see whether any other intel leaks out from Denver's interview with Hackett because he's viewed by insiders as the No. 2 most likely hire behind only Quinn. 

So far, all three of the interviews Paton has completed were conducted in person and Klis reports that the Broncos hope to keep it that way with the remaining interviewees. To wit: Quinn, Dallas OC Kellen Moore, Kansas City OC Eric Bieniemy, Cincinnati OC Brian Callahan, New England LBs coach Jarod Mayo, L.A. Rams OC Kevin O'Connell, and Philadelphia DC Jonathan Gannon. 

Paton will have to wait until this weekend's playoff games conclude before he'll be able to get his foot in the door with any of the other interviewees. Stay tuned. 

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton before the game against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
