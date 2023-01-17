Dan Quinn is still very much in the running for the Denver Broncos' head-coaching vacancy.

When it comes to the Denver Broncos' head-coaching search, a big domino fell on Monday in the form of Jim Harbaugh deciding to remain at the University of Michigan. The Broncos will interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on Tuesday, followed by Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

Denver is also scheduled to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Thursday. But suppose the Broncos are unable to close the deal with Payton on Tuesday. In that case, all eyes will turn toward Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Broncos will interview Quinn on Friday.

Quinn already has a connection to the Broncos after going through the head-coaching interview process last year. He and Broncos GM George Paton reportedly had mutual respect and quick chemistry, but despite making it into the final three, the job ultimately went to Nathaniel Hackett.

However, this year's head-coaching search is being led by new CEO and part-owner Greg Penner, who wasn't around a year ago for the Quinn interviews in Denver. He'll want to get his own feel for the Cowboys' defensive czar.

Quinn's star is shining brighter after his Cowboys trounced Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wildcard Round on Monday night. If the Broncos are prioritizing a retread head coach, Quinn checks that box, as he served as Atlanta's head man from 2015-20.

If extreme competence is another Walton/Penner group requirement, Quinn obviously checks that one, too, along with the leadership, team culture, and other intangible traits. It's also worth noting that although Quinn's expertise is on the defensive side, he has a personal connection with Russell Wilson from his time as Seattle's DC early in the quarterback's NFL career.

It feels like the Broncos are going all-in on Payton. If Penner swings and misses there, for any reason, Quinn becomes the favorite to land the job in Denver.

Stay tuned.

