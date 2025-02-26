NFLPA Grades Give Broncos Ownership & Coaching Staff Areas to Improve
The National Football League Player Association released its team report cards on Wednesday. The Denver Broncos checked in 17th overall, based on the players' surveys.
"The Denver Broncos rank 17th overall. It is important to note that the team has plans in place to build a state-of-the-art practice facility, which is scheduled to be completed before the 2026 season," the NFLPA wrote.
Under the categories of Ownership and Team Travel, the Broncos received an A grade. That's a win for the Walton/Penner family, who has really strived to go above and beyond since taking over ownership of the Broncos a few years back.
When it came to Nutritionist/Dietician, the Broncos received an A-, a B+ for Food/Dining Area and Training Staff, a B for Head Coach, Weight Room, and Training Room, and a B- for Strength Coaches. It is noteworthy that Sean Payton's grade as head coach fell from an A- in last year's report card to a solid B, especially after leading the team to the playoffs.
When it came to average to failing marks, the Broncos received a C- for Treatment of Families, which will raise some eyebrows. Denver's Locker Room was given an F grade.
"When asked what the best thing about the team is, the players' most consistent response is their perception of (fairly new) ownership. Since buying the team in 2022, the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group has consistently shown a willingness to invest in the players’ experience. The players’ reaction to the investment in the team is reflected in strong marks for owner and CEO Greg Penner below," the NFLPA wrote.
Kudos to the Walton/Penner group for slowly turning this ship around. None of it could be accomplished overnight, but after hiring Sean Payton as head coach, the Broncos' fortunes have since been on the rise.
That ascension was fast-tracked last year by drafting quarterback Bo Nix in the first round. Nix led the Broncos to 10 wins and a playoff berth, though they were eliminated in the Wildcard Round.
Along the way, the Walton/Penners have invested in many areas to improve both the player and fan experience, and that will continue as time marches on.
These grades are an accurate barometer for the Broncos to identify where the team can improve, based on the players' perception. With a new training facility on the way, the team will likely look hard at the treatment of players' families.
