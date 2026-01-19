Broncos’ Potential IR Returns Come Into Focus After Bo Nix Injury

The Denver Broncos took a beating in their victory over the Buffalo Bills, including losing Bo Nix for the remainder of the season. In the wake of that physically costly win, the Broncos have injuries beyond Nix as they prepare to host the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

These developments beg the question: could the Broncos look to add reinforcements from injured reserve, even if it might be a little early?

Last week, the Broncos opened the practice window for tight end Lucas Krull and linebacker Drew Sanders. Sanders isn’t one to keep an eye on, but with the injuries to the offense, Denver could be looking at activating Krull.

Wide receivers Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin left Saturday's game with a concussion and a hamstring injury, respectively, both of which often lead to at least a game missed. While Krull is a tight end, he's a receiving tight end and can help alleviate the loss of the two receivers in the passing game.

Two other Broncos on injured reserve are worth monitoring, with one having been eligible for a while and the other coming up for the first time. Both players are desperately needed for different reasons.

Wattenberg & Dobbins

Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos center Luke Wattenberg (60) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Center Luke Wattenberg is eligible to be activated for the first time, and with Alex Forsyth exiting the Bills game with an ankle injury, Denver was down to Sam Mustipher, the third-string center. Wattenberg was having a good season and was playing his best football right before he got hurt.

Wattenberg is a good pass protector, and with the Broncos turning to Jarrett Stidham and losing Nix’s ability to avoid sacks, they may need that extra improvement with their pass protection. There hasn’t been much insight into Wattenberg's injury or when he might return, but if he is healthy enough to play, Denver could use him.

The other player is running back J.K. Dobbins, who has been eligible to return for weeks, but we knew from the time he suffered his foot injury in Week 10 that it would carry over into the playoffs. Even if he isn’t 100%, the Broncos could be tempted to at least start his 21-day practice window and see how he does between now and Sunday's game vs. the Patriots.

With Nix out, there is greater importance on the Broncos conjuring a run game that even resembles what they had when Dobbins was healthy. While RJ Harvey has been great as a receiver, the run game has been inconsistent at best, and Jaleel McLaughlin is hard to trust.

The Broncos need the run game to help take the pressure off Stidham in his first start of the season, which comes in the second-biggest game a team can have in a season: the conference championship game. Getting Dobbins back, even in a limited aspect, could help provide some spark and fire and help the Broncos' run game lift off.

Unfortunately, safety Brandon Jones has already been unofficially ruled out for the remainder of the season when Sean Payton said he wouldn’t expect him back , even if the Broncos made the Super Bowl. Fortunately, the Broncos' defensive issues aren’t stemming from Jones' absence.

Denver only has four players on injured reserve eligible to come back, with offensive lineman Matt Peart being the only one who hasn’t been discussed. Krull and Sanders haven’t been fully activated yet.

It's worth noting that the Broncos have used only five activations so far, and since they made the playoffs, they're allowed 10 total. Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, former linebacker Garrett Wallow, linebacker Karene Reid, and offensive guard Ben Powers have all been activated, with Krull and Sanders possibly being No. 6 and 7.

That would leave the Broncos with three more IR activations, two of which could be for Dobbins and Wattenberg.

Denver could use reinforcements due to the injuries it sustained, not only to help in a key area but also to alleviate pressure on Stidham. Whatever the Broncos do, they have to be ready for what will be a challenging game next week.

