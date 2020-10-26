Broncos' NT Mike Purcell Done for Season With Lisfranc Injury

Big nose tackle Mike Purcell exited Week 7's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs only five snaps into the game, never to return. The Denver Broncos' worst fears were confirmed upon further evaluation of Purcell's injury.

Head coach Vic Fangio revealed on Monday that Purcell suffered a Lisfranc injury and is done for the year.

"Purcell is going to miss the rest of the season with a foot injury," Fangio said.

The extend and prognosis of Purcell's injury was first reported by KOARadio's Brandon Krisztal, who tweeted this only a few minutes before Fangio took to the virtual podium.

It's another massive blow from the injury bug and really is quite tragic. Just three weeks ago, the Broncos reached agreement with Purcell on a three-year extension worth $14. million. It included $6.8M fully guaranteed.

The Broncos' rushing attack still held its own against the Chiefs, limiting the opponent to 101 yards on the ground. DeShawn Williams helped stop the gap in Purcell's absence, with a little help from the recently-returned Dre'Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker.

The Broncos released veteran Sylvester Williams over the weekend. I surmised at the time that Denver might re-sign him to the practice squad.

In the wake of Purcell's injury, the Broncos would be wise to get the Super Bowl 50 hero back on the active roster. Williams started two Super Bowls for the Broncos at nose tackle, and was the team's 2013 first-round pick.

Purcell is the third defensive starter the Broncos have lost for the season, following rush linebacker Von Miller and defensive lineman Jurrell Casey. The Broncos were without the aforementioned Jones and Walker for three games, as well as No. 1 cornerback A.J. Bouye, all three of whom returned in Week 7.

It's just been one of those years for Denver.

