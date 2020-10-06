It's hard to get a bead on the formula Denver Broncos' GM John Elway uses to extend productive players but whatever it is, the latest one is more than deserved. After wondering for a couple of years why the likes of defensive lineman Shelby Harris and safety Justin Simmons couldn't garner a long-term extension from the Broncos, news broke on Tuesday that the team had reached an agreement with journeyman nose tackle Mike Purcell on a multi-year deal.

According to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, Purcell and the Broncos agreed to a three-year extension, the worth of which is currently unknown. However, Klis reports that the extension will provide Purcell and his family with "financial security", so we can only assume that it's a modest increase over the $3.259 million he's earning in 2020 on the restricted free-agent tender he's playing on.

It's great news for the 29-year-old Highlands Ranch native. Going undrafted out of Wyoming, Purcell bounced around the NFL for the better part of seven seasons, playing for six different NFL clubs, as well at the now-defunct AAF's Salt Lake Stallions, before landing with the Broncos in the spring of 2019.

The 6-foot-3, 328-pound nose tackle competed in Vic Fangio's maiden training camp, earning a place on the 53-man roster to open the season. By Week 5, Fangio had seen enough of Harris playing out of position at nose tackle (he wasn't stout enough) and made two personnel changes that would go on to have a lasting effect on the defense.

Purcell was inserted as the starting nose tackle, kicking Harris back out to his more natural position at defensive end. Fangio also opted to insert Alexander Johnson at inside linebacker, and the rest is history.

Purcell finished the 2019 campaign with seven starts, playing in 13 games and totaling 48 tackles (28 solo), and eight tackles for a loss. In four starts this year, Purcell has notched 13 tackles (nine solo) as well as a sack.

Congratulations are in order for Purcell. His perseverance and long-suffering in the face of stiff odds has paid off. We're talking about a player who's been cut 10 times as a pro.

When the details of Purcell's extension are known, we'll be sure to pass them along to you.

