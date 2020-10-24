SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos Release Veteran DT Sylvester Williams Ahead of Week 7

Chad Jensen

Well, it was fun while it lasted. Two weeks after signing veteran defensive tackle Sylvester Williams, the Denver Broncos handed him his walking papers on Friday according to the NFL transaction wire. 

Williams was signed to the Broncos' practice squad on October 7, due to the team's defensive line being ravaged by injuries. Pro Bowl veteran Jurell Casey landed on season-ending injured reserve coming out of Week 2, and was quickly followed by shortly thereafter by Dre'Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker. A few days later, Williams was promoted to the active roster. 

With their mandated three games served on IR, Jones and Walker are eligible to return to the active roster this week vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. While Walker's standing is a little more cloudy, Jones is expected to be activated by Sunday. 

With No. 1 cornerback A.J. Bouye also returning this week off IR, the Broncos were running out of room at the inn, so to speak. The Broncos preempted the expected return of Bouye and Jones by releasing veteran defensive lineman Timmy Jernigan earlier this week but that left one more cut to be made. 

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

If the Broncos activate Walker, the team will have to cut one more player. Fangio addressed Walker's prospects for Week 7 on Friday. 

“We haven’t decided yet," Fangio said. "He’s eligible to come back but we’re going to wait until tomorrow or Sunday to make that decision.”

It's tough to see Williams go, but then again, seeing him garner snaps in Week 6's 18-12 road win over the New England Patriots whilst sporting the jersey No. 73 was painful in its own right. After all, though Williams' NFL star has diminished with time, he was Denver's first-round draft pick in 2013 and started on the D-line in Super Bowl XLVIII and Super Bowl 50. 

The jersey No. 92 is currently owned by injured defensive lineman Jonathan Harris, who was placed on reserves during the summer. I wondered why the team didn't just give Williams back his number, considering his pedigree with the team and his standing as a Super Bowl 50 hero, and now we have the answer. 

The Broncos always planned for Williams to be a short-term rental while Jones and Walker healed up on IR. It'll be interesting to see if Williams re-signs to the practice squad but I doubt it. 

Happy trails to 'Sly' but congratulations are in order for Jones, upon whose shoulders the Broncos have a lot of hopes riding. With Patrick Mahomes coming to town this weekend, the Broncos need an interior push upfront and that is something Jones can oblige with. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos at Patriots Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 6

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsNE. Can the Broncos overcome their underdog odds and shock the world at Gillette Stadium?

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Drew Lock Puts NFL on Notice With Bold Message About Broncos' Passing Attack

The Broncos went after the Patriots vertically with Drew Lock back in the lineup. That aggressive mindset is here to stay.

Chad Jensen

by

Rcsodak

11 Winners, 4 Losers in Broncos' 18-12 Upset Victory Over Patriots

The Broncos shocked the world, upsetting the nine-point favorite Patriots 18-12 in Week 6. Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Chad Jensen

by

Rcsodak

Andy Reid Makes a Couple Strong Claims About Drew Lock

Andy Reid had some eyebrow-raising things to say about Drew Lock in his Wednesday conference call with media.

Chad Jensen

by

Franklin Gray

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Chiefs | Week 7 | Predictions & Picks

The MHH staff predicts Broncos-Chiefs. After a huge road win, can the Broncos finally snap the streak and beat the Chiefs at Mile High?

MHH Staff

Broncos Individual Player Grades For Week 6 at Patriots Revealed

From the good, to the bad, to the ugly, which Broncos earned the most noteworthy grades in Week 6's win over the Patriots?

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel

Garett Bolles Speaks Out on How He Turned his Career Around to Play at Elite Level

Garett Bolles now has five games under his belt this season of playing at an elite level. After how bad his first three years were at times, fans are dying to know what changed for the ex-first-round pick.

KeithCummings

by

broncobuckeyenomad

Broncos Week 7 Stock Report: 5 Risers, 5 Fallers

The Broncos have received some Herculean performances from a few players, while others have fallen well short of the mark. Who needs to step their game up?

Erick Trickel

by

ThundersVictoryLaps

Shurmur Addresses if Albert Okwuegbunam Will be Involved in Offense When Noah Fant Returns

Are the Broncos about to deploy a fierce two-headed tight end attack with Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam? Here's what Pat Shurmur said.

Chad Jensen

by

BeGoodBroncos

Why Broncos Can't be So Obvious With Phillip Lindsay's Usage vs. Chiefs

Pat Shurmur hasn't been afforded the benefit of consistency at quarterback but there are ways he can better utilize the unique gifts and talents of his Pro Bowl running back tandem.

Luke Patterson

by

LukePatterson