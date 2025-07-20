Broncos’ Safety Plan Hinges on Hufanga’s Health and That’s a Problem
The Denver Broncos felt the need to improve their safety room, which led to the addition of Talanoa Hufanga, who comes with some risk. Hufanga pairs well with Brandon Jones, who looked on the cusp of emerging as a star last season, but the risk with Hufanga may come back to bite the Broncos.
While Hufanga and Jones are an excellent starting duo on paper, the risk is that Hufanga throws a wrench in it. Throughout his career, Hufanga has dealt with multiple injuries, though none of them have been severe enough to create long-term concern; the sheer number is the concern.
So, the Broncos are making a gamble with their starting safety duo, primarily with Hufanga, and part of that risk comes with their depth at the position. If Hufanga goes down, then what do the Broncos turn to?
Their current depth options are headlined by P.J. Locke, who was a starter last year, and his play left them wanting an upgrade. There were issues with using Jones and Locke that limited the defense, as Locke is a questionable starter.
Now, Locke is a good depth piece and special teams player, but his cost against the salary cap leaves him in an area of doubt about making the roster. The Broncos could look at moving on and saving money against the cap.
The issue with that is Locke is a proven depth piece, and the rest of their safeties are far from it. Sure, JL Skinner was among the best special teams players for the Broncos last year, and Sam Franklin was brought in for special teams, but neither of them has seen the field on defense often to inspire confidence.
The two depth pieces who have seen the field on defense are Devon Key and Delarrin Turner-Yell, and neither of them looked like they belonged on an NFL team with how they played. Turner-Yell was at least solid on special teams, while Key was inconsistent at best.
There is an entirely unknown player in Keidron Smith, who was a ballhawk in the preseason last year to make the roster, but never saw the field. He could be in contention for a depth role this season if he shows improvement in his overall play and showcases his ballhawking ability again.
Whatever the case, they need someone to step up, and what they do with Locke doesn’t change that. Of course, if they part ways with Locke, then it becomes even more critical for someone to step up on defense, as he is their only reliable defensive depth piece.
The big depth player to watch is Skinner, because he is best at doing what the Broncos will be using Hufanga for. It would be a natural fit if Skinner could step up and demonstrate that he can handle it. There will be plenty of opportunities in camp and preseason for Skinner to step up.
What they can do on special teams is a factor, as the Broncos have made it clear they want improvement there; however, most of their depth players at safety have shown they can handle it. That raises the question of who steps up behind Hufanga and Jones to cover in case of potential injuries.