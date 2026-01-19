Ranking the Final Four Quarterbacks in the NFL Playoffs Ahead of Championship Sunday

Championship Sunday is officially upon us.

Following yet another electric weekend of the 2025 NFL playoffs, we’re down to the league’s final four: the Patriots will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos for the AFC championship, while the Seahawks will host the Rams with the NFC crown on the line.

The implications? Simple. Losers go home, winners face of in Super Bowl LX on February 8.

As we know, quarterback is arguably the most important position in all of sports, as you carry the weight of a franchise on your shoulders and are expected to make play after play—week after week—to try and win games for your team.

The final quartet of quarterbacks left in the postseason is a fascinating mix, to say the least. Leading the Rams is 37-year-old Matthew Stafford, a former No. 1 overall pick, while the Patriots and Seahawks feature two former No. 3 overall picks in Drake Maye and Sam Darnold, respectively. The Broncos, on the other hand, are turning to 2019 fourth-rounder Jarrett Stidham, who is stepping in for the injured Bo Nix.

And with that, here are Sports Illustrated’s latest quarterback rankings heading into the NFL’s conference championship weekend.

4. Jarrett Stidham, Denver Broncos

It's Jarrett Stidham time in Denver. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Broncos were hit with a devastating blow following their overtime win over the Bills, as starting quarterback Bo Nix suffered a broken bone in his ankle and will miss the remainder of the season. In turn, they’ll start back up Jarrett Stidham on Sunday against New England.

Stidham, 29, was drafted by none other than the Patriots with the 133rd pick in 2019, and spent a season with Josh McDaniels' Raiders in '22 before joining the Broncos in '23. He's played in 20 games throughout his NFL career—starting four, going 1–3—and has completed 59.4% of his passes for 1,422 yards, eight touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

That being said, Sean Payton is among the handful of coaches you’d reasonably trust to get a journeyman backup ready to compete for a Super Bowl. Godspeed.

3. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold and the Seahawks are on to the NFC championship game. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Sam Darnold proved me wrong last week by leading the Seahawks to a dominant, 41–6 win over the 49ers on Saturday night. While he was largely aided by his defense and three rushing touchdowns from Kenneth Walker III, the 28-year-old completed 71% of his passes for 124 yards and a score, and—most importantly—didn’t turn the football over.

2. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye has the Patriots back in the AFC championship for the first time since 2018. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Drake Maye has been far from perfect to start his first playoff run as the Patriots’ quarterback, committing five turnovers in his first two games to go along with two additional fumbles that were fortunately recovered by his own team.

In Sunday’s win over the Texans, however, he also threw three touchdowns—including a game-sealing bomb to Kayshon Boutte, who hauled in the below one-handed grab over Derek Stingley.

He’ll ultimately need to improve if he wants to being New England back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is the lone Super Bowl-winning quarterback left in the playoffs. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Matthew Stafford takes the top spot thanks to previously hoisting a Lombardi Trophy, though said Super Bowl experience has yet to translate so far in these playoffs.

Over the Rams’ first two games, the 37-year-old has completed just 52.4% of his passes for 562 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception, while posting a passer rating of just 80.6—good for seventh among starters this postseason.

That said, Stafford tends to shine brightest in the biggest moments—which is exactly what awaits him this coming Sunday in Seattle.

