Skip to main content

Broncos Sign Ex-Belichick Project Tight End

The Denver Broncos made a pair of roster moves on Saturday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Denver Broncos are trying to get back on the horse (pardon the pun) after an embarrassing collapse at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts. Sitting at 2-3 and nearly through a 10-day mini-bye, the Broncos are knee-deep in preparations to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football

While Broncos fans cringe at the possibility of another primetime humiliation, the team is furiously filling roster holes the injury bug keeps blasting open week to week. 

On Saturday, the Broncos signed former New England Patriots tight end Dalton Keene to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the Broncos waived long-snapper Joe Fortunato, who was signed earlier this week after Jacob Bobenmoyer was lost to injury. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

That means that Mitchell Fraboni will serve as the Broncos' long-snapper while Bobenmoyer heals up. Meanwhile, Keene is a 6-foot-4, 251-pound second-year tight end out of Virginia Tech. 

The Patriots drafted him in the third round back in 2020, but Keene only went on to appear in six games with the club, totaling just three receptions. After suffering a minor knee injury, the Patriots placed him on injured reserve in August, only to waive him a couple of weeks later. 

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Keene to their practice squad in September and released him on October 4. He's been on the street for less than two weeks, and the Broncos are hoping that New England's impatience will be their gain. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Denver's tight end corps could be on the brink of an infusion of impact, as rookie third-rounder Greg Dulcich has been activated off IR, which only means that the Broncos are practicing him to see if he's ready for live-bullet ball. The team has 21 days to determine whether he's ready to play, and if he isn't actually promoted to the 53-man roster, Dulcich will have to return to IR for the season. 

Throw in Keene, and help could be on the way after the combined efforts of Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Saubert, Eric Tomlinson, and Andrew Beck have been lackluster through five games. That's what the Broncos are hoping, anyway. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

New England Patriots tight end Dalton Keene (44) warms up before a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium.
News

Broncos Sign Ex-Patriots TE Dalton Keene, Cut Long-Snapper

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett talks with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Nathaniel Hackett Dishes on How Broncos Use In-Game Analytics

By Keith Cummings
Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone (26) reacts following a turnover in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

6 Broncos On Notice Entering Week 6 Bout at Chargers

By Ron White
Marshawn Lynch, Russell Wilson
News

Russell Wilson Responds to Marshawn Lynch's Viral Comment

By Chad Jensen
Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson
News

Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups To Beat Chargers

By Erick Trickel
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at SoFi Stadium.
News

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Chargers Bold Predictions & Picks

By MHH Staff
USATSI_18930122
News

Report: Broncos Attempted to Claim Ex-Saints RB Tony Jones

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) after tackling Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Key Broncos in Search of Historical Milestones at Chargers

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) calls out in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

This Answers Whether Broncos QB Russell Wilson is 'Washed'

By Thomas Hall