Broncos Designate Simmons, Dulcich, Ojemudia for IR Return

Injured reserve taketh and injured reserve giveth to the Denver Broncos.

After the Broncos moved left tackle Garett Bolles and cornerback Ronald Darby to season-ending IR, the team on Tuesday designated safety Justin Simmons, tight end Greg Dulcich, and CB Michael Ojemudia for return from the injured list.

Outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo was waived from the active roster in a corresponding transaction.

Whereas Simmons suffered a thigh injury in Week 1, Dulcich (hamstring) and Ojemudia (elbow) were sent to IR before the start of the regular season. All three players are eligible to play as soon as Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers — though they must be formally added to the 53-man squad — and all are expected to practice fully in the lead-up to the game.

“That's what we're looking for, yes," affirmed head coach Nathaniel Hackett. "They have gone through that four-week time period through the IR rules, and we're looking for them to get out there and practice.”

By NFL rule, Denver has 21 days to activate the aforementioned to the roster, after which point they would revert to IR for the rest of the 2022 campaign.

"He did some really good things for us as we were here in the OTAs and a little bit of the training camp, all that stuff," Hackett said of Dulcich. "So he's another weapon for us, and we're excited to get him out there, but he hasn't played a lot of football lately. So it's going to be a slow process, and we want to be sure we work him in the right way.”

