Skip to main content

Broncos Designate Simmons, Dulcich, Ojemudia for IR Return

The window is open for their return to action.

Injured reserve taketh and injured reserve giveth to the Denver Broncos.

After the Broncos moved left tackle Garett Bolles and cornerback Ronald Darby to season-ending IR, the team on Tuesday designated safety Justin Simmons, tight end Greg Dulcich, and CB Michael Ojemudia for return from the injured list.

Outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo was waived from the active roster in a corresponding transaction.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Whereas Simmons suffered a thigh injury in Week 1, Dulcich (hamstring) and Ojemudia (elbow) were sent to IR before the start of the regular season. All three players are eligible to play as soon as Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers — though they must be formally added to the 53-man squad — and all are expected to practice fully in the lead-up to the game.

“That's what we're looking for, yes," affirmed head coach Nathaniel Hackett. "They have gone through that four-week time period through the IR rules, and we're looking for them to get out there and practice.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

By NFL rule, Denver has 21 days to activate the aforementioned to the roster, after which point they would revert to IR for the rest of the 2022 campaign.

"He did some really good things for us as we were here in the OTAs and a little bit of the training camp, all that stuff," Hackett said of Dulcich. "So he's another weapon for us, and we're excited to get him out there, but he hasn't played a lot of football lately. So it's going to be a slow process, and we want to be sure we work him in the right way.”

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) motions after a play in the first quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos Designate Simmons, Dulcich, Ojemudia for IR Return

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett talks with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) as side judge Anthony Jeffries (36) and down judge Kent Payne (79) look on in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

NFL.com Says it's Time to Hit Panic Button on Broncos

By Dylan Von Arx
USATSI_8530774
News

Broncos Sign New Long Snapper with Bobenmoyer Sidelined

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) celebrates with linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) after a play in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos at Mini-Bye: Highest & Lowest Graded Players

By Erick Trickel
Denver Broncos wide receiver Kendall Hinton (9) runs for a first down against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at AT&T Stadium.
News

Broncos Promote WR Kendall Hinton to 53-Man Roster

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) celebrates after a play with linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (97) in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos Trade Candidates with Deadline Approaching

By Bob Morris
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Report Reveals Russell Wilson's New Treatment for Torn Shoulder

By Chad Jensen
USATSI_18497203
News

Broncos Add Ex-Patriots, Jets LB Harvey Langi to Practice Squad

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns (30) intercepts a pass by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (not pictured) during the second half at AT&T Stadium.
News

Sterns on Simmons Return: 'Ready for Whatever Role Necessary'

By Keith Cummings