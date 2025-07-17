Broncos Superlatives: Forecasting the Players of the 2025 Season
There are high hopes for the Denver Broncos this season, following their return to the playoffs last year. While eyes are on the Super Bowl, those may be lofty expectations this year, with a playoff win needing to come first.
If they want to get to a Super Bowl this year, and essentially shock the football world, they are going to need some extraordinary play out of multiple players. So, if they want to shock the world, they need these players to be the key players and the award winners within the team.
MVP: Bo Nix | QB
If the Broncos want to shock the football world, then they need Bo Nix to be elite this season. He had a good rookie season, during which he made some history, but there were still areas where he needs to show vast improvement.
Issues arose when the team attacked the intermediate area of the field and operated in an actual drop-back game. So, if they want to win it all this year, those can’t be issues for Nix as they can hold the offense back and limit their explosive potential.
While it is safe to assume that Nix won’t suffer the dreaded sophomore slump with Sean Payton at the helm and his coaching staff kept intact, he may not take the steps needed to carry the team when they need it. Essentially, they need Nix to play at a level comparable to Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, or Lamar Jackson if they want to win it all.
That is asking a lot of a second-year quarterback, which is why the first step would be securing a playoff win. Getting that playoff win is more manageable for Nix and the Broncos, as they wouldn’t need as dramatic an improvement from Nix compared to trying to win it all, especially with how tough the AFC is.
OPOY: Courtland Sutton | WR
If the Broncos need that type of showing out of Nix, then they need a near herculean effort out of their top wide receiver. Sutton is the lone known quantity at receiver for the Broncos, and they will need him to carry the room, even if they see improvements from others, if they want a chance at winning it all.
Now, achieving the first step of a playoff win can be accomplished while maintaining a similar level of production from Sutton as last year. He had a good year in 2024 and demonstrated his ability to remain impactful as the top receiver for a team, despite some issues still present in his game.
Sutton could replicate the success he had last year, and as he is looking for a new deal, that would be a tremendous boost for him. It wouldn’t matter if it were from the Broncos or another team after his contract voids; another season like last would lead to a good payday for the veteran.
DPOY: Zach Allen | IDL
Patrick Surtain II would be the easy choice here, as he is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. But, if the Broncos want to win it all, they need more upfront, which is why Allen is the player here.
Allen had a great 2024 season, and it was a massive boost for the defense that carried the Broncos back into the playoffs. However, when they faced tougher offensive lines, the Broncos' defensive front struggled.
That is why Allen is the player they need to be their defensive player this year over Surtain. There are some tough offensive lines in the AFC, including the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, both of whom bullied the Broncos' defensive front last year.
In those two games, Allen had seven total pressures and two sacks, with no stops and three total tackles. If they are going to beat the tougher teams in the AFC, they need to win consistently in the trenches, and Allen is the key to that.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
OROY: RJ Harvey | RB
This is an obvious one, and it doesn’t matter for getting a Super Bowl win or a playoff win. The Broncos need a stronger run game, and Harvey is the key to achieving that. Plus, being the Broncos' second-round pick, the expectations are high for the rookie.
If they want to take pressure off Nix and give him the best chance to take the necessary steps forward, then a run game is a must. With the infrastructure in place, thanks to ESPN’s #1 ranked offensive line in run block win rate, Harvey has all he needs to be an immediate success as a rusher.
Harvey has the vision, burst, and speed to be an explosive back, which is evident in his NCAA-leading 10+ yard run percentage over the last two seasons, despite playing behind a poor offensive line at UCF. He has the pieces to be an immediate success, plus transition to the NFL for a running back is one of the easier positions.
DROY: Jahdae Barron | CB
The impact of Surtain is clear, but the Broncos need some improvement from others in the secondary. That is a big reason why Jahdae Barron was an easy pick, as he can help on the boundary or in the nickel, where he is expected to play.
While Surtain is the straw that stirs the drink, Barron can be a difference maker within the secondary. If Barron can be more of a lockdown corner, either in the slot or on the boundary, then it can lead to an even better passing defense and overall defense.
Last year, the Broncos had Ja’Quan McMillian and Riley Moss in the top 10 for most targets and catches allowed in the NFL, with both in the top 11 in most receiving yards allowed. So, if Barron can cut into those numbers by a significant amount, for either spot he ends up, then he is the easy player to win this for the Broncos.
Most Improved Player: Troy Franklin | WR
If Nix is going to reach the level the Broncos need, then Franklin needs to take significant steps forward. There were multiple missed opportunities for explosive plays last year that were missed due to drops or ball-tracking issues from Franklin.
There is a lot of hype surrounding Franklin this offseason, stemming from comments made by Sean Payton, but he needs to have the hype realized on the field. Franklin is a key player in generating explosive plays for this offense, both with deep shots and yards after the catch opportunities.
They need Franklin to emerge if they want to win in the playoffs, let alone the Super Bowl. This wide receiver room is full of potential, and they need that potential to be realized.
Comeback Player: Alex Singleton | LB
There isn’t an option outside of Singleton, as he is a starter returning from injury. Even with the addition of Dre Greenlaw, they still need Singleton to be a good player for them. Greenlaw can cover up the issues Singleton has in coverage, but they need him to return to form as a run defender.
While the run defense was good statistically last year, they were far worse when you turn on the top. One of the significant issues was the lane filling from the linebacker position, which is something Singleton excels at. He is also a good stacker to take on blocks and open a lane for a teammate to make the play, which was part of the issues last year.
The expectation for Singleton shouldn’t be to be a great linebacker, but a good to great run defender. This defense has plenty of pieces to make up for his issues in coverage, but last year made it clear they need him because of how good of a run defender he can be, especially between the tackles.