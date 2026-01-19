Patriots vs. Broncos Opening Odds for AFC Championship Game (Broncos Set as Underdogs With Bo Nix Sidelined)

The Denver Broncos and New England Patriots facing off in the AFC Championship would've been a great matchup between two second-year quarterbacks, aiming to lead their team to the Super Bowl. Instead, a twist was introduced on Saturday night when it was announced that Bo Nix will miss the rest of the playoffs with a fractured ankle.

A new storyline has emerged for next weekend's AFC Championship. Now, instead of Maye vs. Nix, we have Maye vs. Jarrett Stidham, a former Patriots quarterback, who was let go by the team at the end of the 2020 season.

The Broncos still have a fighting chance with Stidham at quarterback, but as you can imagine, they're now home underdogs against New England. Let's take a look at the opening odds.

Patriots vs. Broncos AFC Championship Opening Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Patriots -4.5 (-115)

Broncos +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Patriots -245

Broncos +200

Total

OVER 40.5 (-115)

UNDER 40.5 (-105)

The Patriots are set as 4.5-point favorites and -245 on the moneyline, giving them an implied probability of 71.01% of advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time in the Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye era. This will be Maye's first time playing against the Broncos.

Stidham hasn't started a game since 2023, when he got two starts for the Broncos, going 1-1 in those games. He's now 1-3 as a starter in his career, completing 59.4% of passes for 1,422 yards, eight touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

This line had moved to 5.5 on Sunday night, but it has since come back down in favor of Denver.

Plus, the Broncos are dead last -- and by a wide margin -- in the latest odds to win the Super Bowl.

Latest Odds to Win Super Bowl LX

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seattle Seahawks: +145

Los Angeles Rams: +220

New England Patriots: +260

Denver Broncos: +1100

The Broncos were +700 to win the Super Bowl before the divisional round (behind Buffalo and New England at the time), but they pulled out a win over the Bills behind a great game from Nix.

Unfortunately, with the second-year quarterback is now done for the season, Denver has fallen from +700 to +1100 to win the Super Bowl as a result.

