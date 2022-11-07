Broncos WR Tim Patrick 'Ahead of Schedule' in ACL Recovery

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick is in good spirits — and apparently better health — three months after a torn ACL cut short his 2022 campaign.

Responding to a query on his post-surgical recovery, the soon-to-be 28-year-old tweeted Nov. 2, "Just know I’m ahead of schedule!

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A 37-game starter in Denver, Patrick was lost for the season amid the team's Aug. 2 training camp practice; his right knee twisted awkwardly while coming down with a reception in 11-on-11 drills. An MRI confirmed the ruptured ligament.

"It was devastating to see him go down," quarterback Russell Wilson recalled at the time. "It was a great catch and he was accelerating to finish the play and his knee gave out."

Patrick clawed his way from obscurity into the Mile High spotlight since joining the Broncos as a 2017 undrafted free agent, racking up 143-of-236 targets for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns — a 60.6% cumulative catch rate. The Utah product notched a personal-best 53 grabs in 2021, spawning a $34 million contract extension that was restructured this past March, only a third of which ($11.5 million) was guaranteed at signing.

Denver's passing offense has missed 6-foot-4 Patrick's sure hands and big-bodied radius, particularly in the red zone where the Wilson-led operation ranks dead last with a 35.0% scoring rate. Patrick excels as a chain-moving possession threat (101 career first downs), something the team sorely lacks (29.20% third-down conversion rate, 31st overall) through eight games.

Because his injury occured in camp, and considering the rate of rehabilitation, Patrick should be all systems go to reclaim his spot atop the depth chart in 2023.

"He’ll come back stronger," said Wilson. "If there is anybody who can overcome anything, it’s him. He’s overcome so much in his life. He’s a winner, he’s a competitor, he’s a champion in every way and he’ll overcome it and be better for it."

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!