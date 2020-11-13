Like a veteran prizefighter, the Denver Broncos have had to roll with the punches this year in the wake of a pandemic and an inordinate number of injuries. Sitting at 3-5 on the season, just how well the Broncos have managed the vagaries of the injury bug are up for debate but with still half a season left to be played, this is a team still very much 'in the hunt' for a coveted spot in the AFC playoffs.

Next up are the AFC West-rival Las Vegas Raiders. At 5-3 on the season, the Raiders have played some good football but have not been as inordinately affected by the injury bug as the Broncos.

In what will amount to Denver's 61st road game vs. the Raiders, Sunday's bout will be the Broncos' debut in Vegas in Allegiant Stadium. On Friday, head coach Vic Fangio unveiled Denver's final injury report and we've included Las Vegas' as well.

Takeaways

The key situation to monitor here is at right tackle. Current starter Demar Dotson exited last week's game in Atlanta with a groin injury and is listed as questionable for Week 10. With Jake Rodgers' availability in Vegas also murky, the Broncos have rolled with their last viable contingency at right tackle, giving Calvin Anderson reps in practice all week.

“He’s [Dotson] going to try a little bit today and we’ll have a better feel of that after today’s practice," Fangio said on Friday. "Jake won’t practice today but he’s making progress and that will be a gameday decision with him also.”

Rodgers' play in relief of Dotson last week was cringe-worthy, so perhaps it wouldn't be the worst thing if Anderson were to suit up and start on Sunday, in the event that Dotson can't go. Elijah Wilkinson also began practicing again this week but is still on injured reserve and not ready to be activated.

Rookie wideout Jerry Jeudy has battled a shoulder contusion all weel, which has limited him in practice. The smoke-signals are positive that the first-rounder will play in Vegas, though.

"I’m pretty confident Jerry will [play]," Fangio said.

Linebacker and special teams maven Joe Jones has been ruled out, however, the Broncos will get No. 1 cornerback A.J. Bouye back, while Bryce Callahan — currently one of the top-graded players at his position in the league — is trending towards playing after missing last week's action in Atlanta.

Lastly, Dionate Spencer, who's missed the last several games with a shoulder, practiced in full on Friday, which portends well for him finally returning to the lineup as the team's primary punt and kick returner. The Broncos have managed his absence well, thanks to the combined efforts of Callahan and rookie wideout Tyrie Cleveland, but it'll be good to have Spencer back.

One name not listed on the injury report is defensive lineman Shelby Harris, who will miss Sunday's game due to contracting the coronavirus. It'll mark two straight games Harris will have missed thanks to being in COVID-19 protocol, though, on the flip-side, the Broncos will get starting right guard Graham Glasgow back in the lineup on Sunday after he himself missed two games with the bug.

Raiders

Defensive lineman Maurice Hurst has been ruled out while starting left tackle Kolton Miller is officially doubtful for Sunday's action. The Raiders will also be without top linebacker Corey Littleton due to COVID-19 protocol.

Aside from Gabe Jackson's illness, the Raiders' remaining injury report is fairly positive for the team as it looks to start off on the right foot in Vegas for the first time against its most hated division rival.

