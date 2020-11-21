SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos vs. Dolphins Week 11 Odds: Denver Home Underdogs | What it Means

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos sit at 3-6 entering Week 11. Their opponent? The 6-3 Miami Dolphins. 

Two young teams led by second-year head coaches on completely different trajectories. Mile High Huddle has revealed our predictions and picks for this game, we've singled out the Broncos' rookie to watch, and brought you the final injury report. 

All that's left are the betting angles. Here are the betting odds for Sunday's game, according to SportsBetting.com.

ATS: Dolphins -4

Over/Under: 45.5

Moneyline: Broncos +158/Dolphins -189

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

ATS: The Dolphins are 7-2 this year against the spread while the Broncos are 5-4. The Dolphins have lost just one road game this year and it was in the season-opener against New England. 

Meanwhile, the Broncos are 1-3 at home at Empower Field at Mile High. Throwing off the probabilities here is the fact that Miami is starting a rookie quarterback. 

As talented as Tua Tagovailoa is, he's inexperienced. Dating back to his time as defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears, Vic Fangio is 5-3 going against rookie signal-callers with his most recent loss coming as Broncos' head coach at the hands of Gardner Minshew in Week 4 of the 2019 season. 

Over/Under: The oddsmakers set the Dolphins' points total over/under at 25.5 with the Broncos at 19.5. I could see a 26-20 win for the Dolphins, or even a 24-20. 

Again, this is a difficult pick to make for bettors because the Broncos have been so erratic as an offense, while the Dolphins are starting a rookie QB. I took the 'over' in the Mile High Roundtable this week, with the two teams combining for 37 points and the Dolphins emerging on top. 

But it is the NFL and anything is possible. The Broncos have the horses offensively to get to 20-plus points and the defense, when it gets a little help from its offensive counterpart, has the potential to be very stingy. 

It all comes down to Lock vs. Tua. Right now, Tua has all the momentum in that QB head-to-head. 

Moneyline: The oddsmakers don't expect the Broncos to win this game straight up. Denver is at +158 on the moneyline, meaning, if you bet $100 on the Broncos, you would end up with $158 in winnings alone. 

Bottom Line

Any bettor, at this stage, is best off leaning on the favorite when it comes to Broncos games. This week, that's the Dolphins. 

Barring a quantum-leap type of turnaround, it's difficult to see the Broncos being favored in any of their remaining games this season. 

Although last week was a blowout loss for Denver, Fangio usually manages to keep the margins to a single score even when on the short end of the stick. The caveat to that was last week vs. the Raiders and pretty much anytime Fangio faces the Chiefs. 

So, unless the Broncos' locker room has completely checked out, and the coaching staff has tuned out Fangio, this is likely to be a close game down to the wire that is decided by a single score. I picked the Dolphins to win 30-17, as much as it pained me to do so. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos at Raiders Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 10

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsLV. Can the Broncos win their first away game in Las Vegas?

Chad Jensen

by

DKMI

Shurmur Provides Tone-Deaf Answer to How Phillip Lindsay Can be More Involved in Broncos' Offense

Pat Shurmur didn't sound like an offensive coordinator too concerned with Phillip Lindsay's abject lack of involvement.

Chad Jensen

by

rkoch

Fangio on Broncos' QB Situation: 'We’re Committed to Drew Lock'

Vic Fangio answered one of Broncos Country's burning questions following Denver's 37-12 loss to the Raiders in Week 10.

Chad Jensen

by

Choibake

Broncos QB Drew Lock Receives Concerning Injury Diagnosis

Denver may be forced to turn to Brett Rypien or Jeff Driskel.

Zack Kelberman

by

Oldskoolfan

Vic Fangio Reveals Confidence in Brett Rypien as Broncos QB

Rypien could return under center for Denver in Week 11.

Zack Kelberman

by

Ralph Padilla

LB Nigel Bradham Quits Broncos' Practice Squad, Leaves Team

The Broncos lost one of their veteran linebackers this week as Nigel Bradham resigned from the practice squad.

Chad Jensen

by

debil orange

Further Testing Reveals 'Bad' Injury for Broncos QB Drew Lock

Lock could be out of action ... again.

Zack Kelberman

by

ThundersVictoryLaps

Pinpointing Where Broncos' GM John Elway Went Wrong With Past QB Decisions

John Elway has struggled to get the quarterback position right, outside of his triumph in landing Peyton Manning. Examining every fork in the road, where did it all go wrong for the Broncos GM?

BobMorris

by

jleadford

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Dolphins | Week 11 | Predictions & Picks

The Mile High Huddle staff predicts Broncos-Dolphins. Can Denver forestall a three-game skid?

MHH Staff

by

benr

Adapt or Die: Broncos' Week 11 Performance Will Reveal if Wheels Have Fallen Off the Fangio Bus

Vic Fangio has plenty of excuses for why the Broncos sit at 3-6 on the season. But they might not be enough to save him if the team's trends over the past few weeks continues into Week 11.

Chad Jensen

by

Jon Kronenberg