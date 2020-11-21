SI.com
Mile High Huddle
Broncos Unveil Final Week 11 Injury Report: Drew Lock Questionable

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. In a battle of two AFC teams featuring two young quarterbacks, these squads share many similarities but are on completely different trajectories. 

The Dolphins are sitting at 6-3 and are undefeated with Tua Tagovailoa under center, while the Broncos are 3-6 and have seen their campaign slip through their fingers as Drew Lock has appeared to regress over the last quarter of the season. 

Both teams feature a second-year head coach, though Brian Flores' squad seems to have already forged an identity and bought into his vision. Vic Fangio, while afflicted by the heinous vagaries of the injury bug, currently presides over a Broncos squad that frankly doesn't seem to know which way is up right now. 

Here's the injury report for both squads for Week 11. 

Injury Report

Takeaways

Lock is officially listed as questionable but all signs point to him getting the start on Sunday. Barring any significant setback with his ribs, Lock will play. 

But he's going to be on a short leash. Brett Rypien split the first-team reps all week and was even made available to the media in his own Thursday press conference. Message sent. Will Lock take heed? 

“We’re going to practice through today again," Fangio said on Friday. "We’ll give Brett some reps but see exactly where Drew is so we can make a good decision—hopefully by the end of the day tomorrow—as to who would be the starter and go from there.”

Cornerback Bryce Callahan is battling a non-COVID illness and was sent home on Friday. Listed as questionable, the Broncos can only hope he'll be good to go on Sunday. 

Right guard Graham Glasgow and starting defensive tackle DeShawn Williams popped up on the injury report on Friday. Both are questionable. If Glasgow can't go, it'll be Austin Schlottmann in the lineup, while Williams would likely be replaced, in part, by Darius Kilgo being gameday 'elevated' from the practice squad. 

Tight end Noah Fant went from battling an ankle sprain to a rib injury. With three tight ends on injured reserve, the Broncos hedged by signing Jordan Leggett to the practice squad earlier this week. 

Demar Dotson will start at right tackle after missing last week but both backups are banged up. Jake Rodgers is listed as questionable while Calvin Anderson is nursing an ankle, though he did practice in full on Friday.

Dolphins

Miami has a long list of banged-up players but only linebacker Kyle Van Noy and offensive guard Solomon Kindley are listed as questionable. Denver will get Miami's best shot. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

