Report: Broncos Waive S Anthony Harris, OL Quinn Bailey

The Denver Broncos reportedly finalized a series of transactions ahead of their Week 14 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the Broncos on Tuesday waived safety Anthony Harris and offensive lineman Quinn Bailey from the 53-man roster.

The team also signed wide receiver Kaden Davis to the practice squad and, in a corresponding move, released linebacker Zach McCloud.

An eighth-year vet, Harris was added to Denver's taxi squad on Sept. 14 and promoted to the active roster on Nov. 8. He played in three games for injured S Caden Sterns, logging 43 special-teams snaps. Harris, the 2019 NFL interceptions co-leader, did not see a defensive snap.

Like Harris, Bailey was initially signed to the practice squad (in August) before earning a November elevation. The former undrafted free agent, who's spent his first four seasons in the Mile High City, made four appearances as the Broncos lost both starting offensive tackles (Garett Bolles, Billy Turner).

That Harris and Bailey were jettisoned at this point in the week could be an indication that outside linebacker Randy Gregory and center Lloyd Cushenberry — eligible to come off injured reserve — are close to returning.

“Both of those guys, we are going to evaluate," head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday. "We’ll talk about that today and tomorrow to see where they are at. We will meet with our medical team.”

