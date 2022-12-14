Broncos Sign OLB Wyatt Ray, RB Tyreik McCalister to PS

Ray played in one game for the Titans this season.

The Denver Broncos announced corresponding transactions after removing offensive guard Netane Muti and defensive tackle McTelvin Agim from the practice squad Tuesday.

Per the official team website, the Broncos on Wednesday signed outside linebacker Wyatt Ray and running back Tyreik McCallister to the practice squad.

This will mark the eighth NFL team for Ray, a 2019 undrafted free agent who's nomadically bounced between taxi squads — from Cleveland to Houston to Buffalo and New York (Jets) — before appearing in three games for the Titans in 2020 and 15 games for the Bengals last year. He's spent this season with Jacksonville and Tennesee, who released him on Dec. 6.

For his career, Ray (6-3, 250) has registered 18 combined tackles, three quarterback hits, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

McAllister is a rookie UDFA out of Division II Charleston, where he accumulated 3,608 total yards (2,561 rushing, 1,047 receiving) and 30 touchdowns, 26 of which came on the ground, over a 38-game career. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound South Carolina native was named the 2021 Mountain East Conference Offensive Player of the Year and twice earned MEC Offensive Player of the Week honors as a senior.

McAllister signed with the Broncos following the 2022 NFL draft and took part in training camp before a hamstring injury sent him to injured reserve. He was designated as waived/injured on Aug. 10. The Broncos added McCallister to the practice squad on Nov. 22 and released him on Nov. 29.

