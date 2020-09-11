Drew Lock has a lot on his plate. Entering his first full season as the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback, the second-year player carries the hopes of an NFL franchise and its fanbase on his shoulders.

Lock also has to focus beating the Tennessee Titans in the Broncos' season-opener on Monday Night Football, not only without Von Miller, but possibly even his No. 1 wideout Courtland Sutton, who suffered a sprained shoulder joint on Thursday.

Thus, it should probably come as no surprise that Lock hasn't been reading his press clippings of late, as it were. Just a few days ago, Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus published an article ranking all 32 starting QBs in the NFL.

Monson ranked Lock dead-last.

On Wednesday, Lock was asked head-on whether PFF's ranking has had a motivating effect on him.

"I wouldn’t have know about it unless you brought it up," Lock replied, laughing. "I try to stay out of the situations that don’t involve anything that’s in this locker room, coaches, and with this team. I’m not sure who wrote it, but their opinion is their opinion, and quite honestly, it’s not going to affect me going out to practice and playing this weekend. I’m going to leave it at that.

Lock took the high road, and kudos to him for it. It would reflect poorly on him as a burgeoning franchise quarterback to punch down.

In this case, I believe Lock when he says he was unaware of PFF's ridiculous ranking. Lock might not qualify PFF's bias as 'ridiculous', but I will.

The site has clearly had a burr under its saddle when it comes to one Drew Lock. PFF has maintained skepticism of Lock, which is fine, while not acknowledging any of the positive things he accomplished in his five-game rookie debut.

Biased media in the national perspective continue to operate as if we learned absolutely nothing about Lock in 2019, minimizing his body of work, and taking the easy way out by pointing to the 'small sample size' without any further justification.

This same writer, Monson, pointed to the lack of sample size as the rationale for Lock's No. 32 ranking, while ranking Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall draft pick who's yet to play a single NFL snap, 10 spots ahead of Lock.

Hey, Monson, no concerns about Burrow's lack of sample size? Don't make us laugh.

This is the same site that had the temerity to joke that Lock's own mother wouldn't take him at No. 15 overall in an NFL redraft. Yeah, PFF has lost much of its former luster as the NFL's 'leading advanced analytics site'.

Again, credit to Lock for not taking the bait and acting like he's been there before. Thus far, the Broncos' young signal-caller is acting every part the franchise QB.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.