SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Drew Lock Takes High Road on PFF's Bogus Ranking of Him as NFL's Worst Starting QB

Chad Jensen

Drew Lock has a lot on his plate. Entering his first full season as the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback, the second-year player carries the hopes of an NFL franchise and its fanbase on his shoulders. 

Lock also has to focus beating the Tennessee Titans in the Broncos' season-opener on Monday Night Football, not only without Von Miller, but possibly even his No. 1 wideout Courtland Sutton, who suffered a sprained shoulder joint on Thursday. 

Thus, it should probably come as no surprise that Lock hasn't been reading his press clippings of late, as it were. Just a few days ago, Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus published an article ranking all 32 starting QBs in the NFL. 

Monson ranked Lock dead-last. 

On Wednesday, Lock was asked head-on whether PFF's ranking has had a motivating effect on him. 

"I wouldn’t have know about it unless you brought it up," Lock replied, laughing. "I try to stay out of the situations that don’t involve anything that’s in this locker room, coaches, and with this team. I’m not sure who wrote it, but their opinion is their opinion, and quite honestly, it’s not going to affect me going out to practice and playing this weekend. I’m going to leave it at that.

What's next for the Broncos heading into Week 1? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Lock took the high road, and kudos to him for it. It would reflect poorly on him as a burgeoning franchise quarterback to punch down. 

In this case, I believe Lock when he says he was unaware of PFF's ridiculous ranking. Lock might not qualify PFF's bias as 'ridiculous', but I will. 

The site has clearly had a burr under its saddle when it comes to one Drew Lock. PFF has maintained skepticism of Lock, which is fine, while not acknowledging any of the positive things he accomplished in his five-game rookie debut. 

Biased media in the national perspective continue to operate as if we learned absolutely nothing about Lock in 2019, minimizing his body of work, and taking the easy way out by pointing to the 'small sample size' without any further justification. 

This same writer, Monson, pointed to the lack of sample size as the rationale for Lock's No. 32 ranking, while ranking Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall draft pick who's yet to play a single NFL snap, 10 spots ahead of Lock. 

Hey, Monson, no concerns about Burrow's lack of sample size? Don't make us laugh. 

This is the same site that had the temerity to joke that Lock's own mother wouldn't take him at No. 15 overall in an NFL redraft. Yeah, PFF has lost much of its former luster as the NFL's 'leading advanced analytics site'. 

Again, credit to Lock for not taking the bait and acting like he's been there before. Thus far, the Broncos' young signal-caller is acting every part the franchise QB. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Von Miller's Ankle Injury Might Not be Season-Ending, per Report

There is a sliver of hope that Von Miller's ankle injury might not cost him the entire 2020 season if one former NFL doctor's hypothesis proves correct.

Lance Sanderson

by

MykeDog

Gut Reaction: What the Todd Davis Cut Really Means for Broncos

The Broncos cut Todd Davis on Friday and it's time for a gut reaction.

Zack Kelberman

by

U812

10 Veteran Pass Rushers Broncos Could Target in Wake of Von Miller's Injury

The Broncos are likely to look off the roster for veteran reinforcements at rush linebacker. What are the options this late in the offseason?

Chad Jensen

by

MykeDog

Broncos' WR Courtland Sutton Suffers Sprained AC Joint in Shoulder, per Report

The hits keep on coming to the Broncos' roster with Pro Bowl wideout Courtland Sutton exiting Thursday's practice with an apparent shoulder injury.

Chad Jensen

by

RST1969

Broncos Expected to Sign ex-Fangio OLB Isaiah Irving to Practice Squad

The Broncos are getting the ball rolling on bolstering a Von Miller-less roster.

Chad Jensen

by

Srob1976

PFF Ranks Broncos' Drew Lock Dead-Last Among Starting NFL Quarterbacks

Pro Football Focus has continued its shade-throwing at Drew Lock.

Chad Jensen

Von Miller Expected to Miss 2020 Season

The Broncos' star pass rusher suffered a scary lower-leg injury toward the end of Tuesday's practice and is expected to miss the entire 2020 season.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Fangio Believes Broncos Are a Better Team This Year, Can 'Compensate' for Loss of Von Miller

The Broncos dealt with the loss of one premier edge rusher last year but Vic Fangio believes his squad is in even better position to adjust this year.

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555

Gut Reaction: Von Miller Will Miss the 2020 Season | Now What?

Von Miller injured his ankle in Tuesday's practice and is expected to miss the 2020 season. Headed for a second opinion, what would a season-ending injury to Miller mean for the Broncos?

Chad Jensen

by

CharlieBeagle

Fangio Provides Encouraging Update on Broncos' OLB Bradley Chubb's Health

If the Broncos are going to successfully weather the 2020 storm without Von Miller, it'll take a healthy and productive Bradley Chubb.

Chad Jensen