Broncos' WR Courtland Sutton Suffers Apparent Shoulder Injury in Practice, per Report

Chad Jensen

After the "punch to the gut" that was the Von Miller injury two days ago, Broncos Country has been walking on eggshells, hoping to avoid the attention of the injury bug. After Thursday's practice in preparation for Monday night's showdown with the Tennessee Titans, the Denver Broncos were bitten by that most virulent of bugs again. 

This time, Pro Bowl wideout Courtland Sutton was injured during practice. KUSA's Mike Klis broke the news and later provided some context to how it happened.  

"Sutton was making outstretched one handed catch vs air with left hand when he came down awkwardly on his right hand. He came up holding his right shoulder. Goodness," Klis tweeted Thursday afternoon. 

Running a route against air means that nobody was guarding him. Sutton was simply running a route. 

The question fans will naturally have next is, 'Why is Sutton ostensibly diving for footballs in against-air drills?' 

I wish I had an answer for you. Doesn't seem like the smartest thing for a wideout to do, but then again, it's possible in outstretching to haul in the pass, he lost his footing and went down. 

There's an accident waiting to happen at all times. 

Hopefully, it's nothing a couple of days of rest before the Monday night game won't cure. I worry that it could be a collarbone and if it's a shoulder, it could have some collateral effects and implications for the 2020 season, none of which are good. 

I'm spitballing here. Pump the brakes on panicking, though. We don't yet know the severity. 

But if, in a worst-case scenario, Sutton is unable to go vs. Tennessee, it's going to seriously curtail the optimism for Drew Lock entering Year 2 and put a lot more pressure on first-rounder Jerry Jeudy. KJ Hamler's availability for Week 1 is still up in the air as he's nursing a hamstring. 

If Sutton couldn't go, it'd be the Jeudy, Tim Patrick, DaeSean Hamilton, and Noah Fant show for the Broncos' passing game. Still formidable but not as rock-solid without Sutton. 

We'll keep you updated on the very latest we hear about Sutton. 

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Luke Patterson
Luke Patterson

Terrible news for Broncos. Let's hope the diagnosis is not serious. I automatically worry about major damage because he used his arm to try and brace his fall. Sutton is such a physical wide receiver, and upper body strength is critical to his game.

Theorangecrush24
Theorangecrush24

Cant wait for Drew Lock to destroy his arm on a screen pass or something equally as rediculous

Wyobronco
Wyobronco

Dang

