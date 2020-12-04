When the Denver Broncos lost rookie fifth-round linebacker Justin Strnad to a season-ending wrist injury halfway through training camp, the team scrambled to find some help at the position that could offer coverage chops. The Broncos looked at multiple free-agent options, ultimately landing on Mark Barron, who signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal.

Barron, who'd been relatively inactive since the Pittsburgh Steelers had released him back in March, suffered a severe hamstring injury only a few practices in as a Bronco and opened the regular season on injured reserve. Since then, we've yet to see hide nor hair of him but the Broncos did activate him off IR to the 53-man roster last week.

With both Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson — Denver's starting off-ball linebacker duo — having a very productive year statistically, fans are left to wonder if Barron will ever see the field, even though he's now ostensibly healthy and cleared to play. Head coach Vic Fangio answered that question on Thursday and provided some additional context to why Barron's stay on IR was so prolonged.

“Yeah, I think he's got a chance [to play this year]," Fangio said Thursday. "He just was up against the eight ball. We signed him late in camp, he started practicing, got his hamstring injury on the second practice at the stadium—which kept him out a good amount of time—then while he was recuperating from that he had an injury that he sustained in the weight room and that kept him out even farther. So, it's made it difficult to get him ready with reps."

Barron did suffer an additional injury after the hamstring, which explains why it took him so long to come off IR. But as Fangio acknowledges, this late in the season, it's difficult to work Barron in the reps he needs in practice to get him game-ready.

"We're at that part of the season where we practice—our reps on the field are less than they were in the beginning of the season," Fangio said. "It's been a perfect storm for the wrong reasons to get him up and going.”

This might end up being a contract given out by the Broncos similar to that of running back Theo Riddick's last year. Riddick was signed during the preseason and suffered a shoulder injury in his August debut that landed him on IR, never to play a snap that counted. The Broncos lost out on $2.5M.

Maybe Barron will get some playing time in these five remaining games but Fangio, with how well they're playing the run, is going to be reluctant to pull Jewell or Johnson off the field in base package. It's hard to see playing time for Barron on nickel or dime sub-packages either after the Broncos were awarded defensive back Will Parks off waivers this week.

Parks is a versatile DB who can play safety, nickel corner, or — as was his specialty last year — 'dime-backer'. My guess is, barring injury, Barron will be hardly used this year, which is a shame for him and the Broncos, who laid out serious coin to bring him in.

With the Kansas City Chiefs next up on the docket, it'll be interesting to see if Fangio forces the issue and takes either Jewell or Johnson off the field at any point to give Barron some reps. I wouldn't count on it, but as an ex-safety, there is the distinct possibility that Barron could help the Broncos' coverage units against the prolific Chiefs' passing attack.

Then again, after nearly a year since Barron has played a meaningful down, perhaps the Broncos won't want that rust to fall off against such a potent QB threat like Patrick Mahomes.

