After nearly three months, the Mark Barron Experiment is finally ready to commence.

The Denver Broncos activated Barron, an inside linebacker-safety hybrid, from injured reserve to the active roster, the team announced Wednesday. In a corresponding move, the Broncos waived running back LeVante Bellamy.

Barron signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with Denver on Aug. 30 following his March release from the Pittsburgh Steelers, for whom he contributed 74 tackles, three sacks, three pass deflections, and one interception across 15 appearances last season.

But the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round pick (2012) never sniffed the field as hamstring and pectoral injuries forced him to IR, where he'd remained since Sept. 23.

"Barron’s hamstring just hasn’t gotten better," Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said on Sept. 24. "In fact, in the rehab it’s gotten moved to a different spot. We just need to do our best to get him back and ready to go.”

That — his injury history — has been the book on Barron since entering the NFL. He's yet to complete a full 16-game campaign since 2016. Such is the reason the 31-year-old is on his third team in as many seasons.

Nevertheless, the Broncos are high enough on Barron's theoretical ability to cover tight ends and help in run support that, if active, he'll likely serve as the No. 3 off-ball 'backer behind starters Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell.

Depending on his practice availability and conditioning, Barron could make his 2020 debut in Denver's Week 12 home showdown with the high-flying New Orleans Saints.

