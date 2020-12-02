SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Here's Why Broncos Should Claim Recently-Released S Will Parks Off Waivers

Luke Patterson

On Tuesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reported that the Philadelphia Eagles cut safety Will Parks.

The release comes on the heels of an ugly Eagles loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Against Seattle, Parks played 18 special teams snaps, 10 defensive snaps, and logged one solo tackle.

Parks was originally selected by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft. Denver was in the process of deconstructing the ‘No Fly Zone’ and leaned on him to play a significant amount of playing time. 

As a rookie defensive back, Parks played in 16 games and logged 22 tackles (17 solo), three passes defended, one tackle for a loss, recovered one fumble, and an interception.

Described as a ‘Swiss Army Knife’ by former coaches and players, Parks emerged as a dependable reserve and special teams player. His consistency, energy, and love for the game immediately made him a fan-favorite. 

During his four years in Denver, Parks was usually one of the first players on the practice field, one of the last to leave, and played nearly every position in the secondary. He also built a reputation for his involvement in some memorable Broncos moments.

As a rookie, Parks converted teammate Justin Simmons’ blocked extra point into a two-point conversion that upset the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome. Two years later, Parks delivered a devastating hit to Pittsburgh Steelers' TE Xavier Grimble that forced a fumble preventing a touchdown.

As a Bronco, Parks played in 62 career games only missing two contests in 2019. He saw 18 career starts totaling 149 tackles (104 solo), 13 passes defensed, six tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four interceptions, and five QB hits.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Because the Broncos have a combined $22.5 million invested in the secondary between Bryce Callahan, Kareem Jackson, and Simmons, the team could not retain Parks when he hit unrestricted free agency last spring. Instead, the Philadelphia native signed a one-year, $1.6 million deal with the Eagles.

Although the Eagles are a below-average football team, Parks’ underwhelming performance suggests that this wasn’t a good fit and that he was underutilized. He only played in six games, recording a meager 13 tackles (11 solo) and two tackles for a loss.

Now that Parks is available on waivers to any team, could the Broncos benefit from claiming the versatile, blue-collar veteran?

Denver's special teams unit is arguably one of the worst in the NFL. While kicker Brandon McManus is a team captain, the Broncos don’t have a dependable, consistent presence on their return teams — or on their kickoff- and punt-coverage units. 

The 26-year-old Parks would immediately change the coverage, tackling, and missed assignments that have all but bled the Broncos dry. He would also be a welcomed veteran addition to a young cornerback room that must now endure the possibility of Bryce Callahan missing time with his latest foot injury. 

Combine injuries with the risk of testing positive for COVID-19 and the acquisition of Parks could make a lot of sense for the Broncos.

Follow Luke on Twitter @LukePattersonLP and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (2)
No. 1-2
U812
U812

Well said. Denver's special teams coverage is a travesty. He never had a problem with tackling the way the Simmons does...

U812
U812

I wish he played free safety.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kareem Jackson Breaks Ranks With Fangio, Speaks to NFL's Double-Standard

Kareem Jackson's tone following the Broncos' ugly QB-less loss to the Saints was the polar opposite of Vic Fangio's.

KeithCummings

by

U812

Broncos vs. Saints Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 12

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog NOvsDEN. Can the Broncos shock the world and beat the Saints with an undrafted rookie wideout starting at quarterback?

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Noah Fant Speaks Out as NFL Poised to Strong-Arm Broncos to Play Saints Without a QB

The NFL is trying to force the Broncos to play Week 12's bout vs. the Saints without a quarterback and Noah Fant isn't about to put up with it.

Chad Jensen

by

Studlee14

Broncos Sign Ex-Chiefs QB Kyle Shurmur, per Report

The Broncos have added a fifth quarterback into the mix and he's the son of offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

Chad Jensen

by

U812

5 Scathing Takeaways From Broncos' 31-3 Loss to Saints Sans a QB

The Broncos were placed in an impossible situation that unfolded as expected. What are the takeaways coming out of this abomination that was Week 12?

Lance Sanderson

by

U812

What Broncos Fans Need to Know About WR-Turned-QB Kendall Hinton

With the NFL mandating that all four of the Broncos' actual quarterbacks are ineligible to play on Sunday vs. the Saints, the next man up is practice-squad wideout Kendall Hinton. What do we know about Hinton?

Chad Jensen

by

ThundersVictoryLaps

All Broncos' QBs Deemed 'High Risk' by NFL, Ruled Out of Sunday's Matchup With Saints

Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles have been ruled out of Week 12 by the NFL due to being 'high risk' for COVID-19.

Chad Jensen

by

Thetortoise

Garett Bolles Breaks Silence on Epiphany That Led to him Becoming NFL's Top-Graded Left Tackle

What explains Garett Bolles' quantum turnaround? An epiphany of sorts.

Lance Sanderson

by

carlysm

Drew Lock's Mom Reveals 'Truth' About Broncos' QB Quarantine Situation

Drew Lock's mother Laura took to Twitter to 'shame' the NFL and tell her side of the 'truth' with regard to the Broncos' QB room going into quarantine.

Chad Jensen

by

Dick Hanky

5 Winners, 2 Losers From Broncos' QB-Less Loss to Saints

In a game that offered very little worthwhile to analyze, who were the Broncos' biggest winners and losers in Week 12?

Chad Jensen

by

jimtaylor